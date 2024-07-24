Grom’s Top Draw Animation Secures Over $1 Million in New Assignments to Bring 2D Animation Content to Life

Since 1999, Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.’s Manila-Based Subsidiary Serves Key Clients from Global Animation Programming Community

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Draw Animation - the 2D animation production subsidiary of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) (“Grom” or the “Company”), a kids’ and family entertainment provider, today announced that it has secured additional, previously unreported assignments totaling over $1MM (USD). The new projects, which follow its May, 2024 commencement of assignments valued at over $2.9MM, was confirmed today by Cyrus Mistry, COO of Top Draw Animation.



“Top Draw is powered by a team of 300+ animation pros who bring characters to life through impeccable attention to detail and expert production workflows,” explains Mistry. “Across the organization, our mission is to ensure that every frame of content we produce meets the high standards set by all of our partner clients and we are thrilled to not just meet – but exceed – all of their expectations, time and again.”

Acquired by Grom in 2016, TDA is an award-winning 2D animation studio offering premium, high-capacity Harmony and Flash production pipelines. Since 1999, Manila-based TDA has proudly served the global entertainment industry as a preferred production partner with best-in-class animation services. From boutique content creators to global entertainment brands, TDA has brought life to countless shows, movies and characters from all around the world.

About Top Draw Animation

Based in Manila, Philippines, Top Draw Animation produces animated series, movies, specials and short-form content for several leading global and international entertainment providers.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, lets them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens and Curiosity Ink Media, a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid & long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. The Company also owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which provides web filtering for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit https://gromsocial.com or for investor relations, please visit investors.gromsocial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s web site at www.gromsocial.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.