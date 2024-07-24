Verizon powers the ultimate NFL fan experience at home and on-the-go

Score big with Verizon: Get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV, on us (up to $449 in value), YouTube TV discounts and more

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is making it easier than ever for football fans to stay connected to the game and teams they love. Starting today, Verizon customers can get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV, on us . Plus, Verizon is offering a new discount on YouTube TV’s Base Plan and access to weekly ticket drops for every NFL game now through the end of the season through Verizon Access .



Access to premium experiences, including NFL tickets

With a suite of customer-focused programs and deals on exclusive experiences and offers, Verizon is the only carrier providing access to premium experiences for customers – including tickets to every NFL game – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. Verizon will be dropping tickets to every NFL game for all 32 teams through Verizon Access on our website and in the myVerizon app. Whether you watch an out-of-market game on NFL Sunday Ticket, certain in-market or national games on YouTube TV, or score tickets from Verizon Access, Verizon is making it easier than ever for football fans to stay connected to the game and teams they love.

Get ready for the season with Verizon, the network the NFL relies on.



Get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV, on us.

That’s up to $449 in savings.

Available for mobile and home internet customers through myPlan and myHome. Save $10/month with YouTube TV for a year.

That’s $120 savings for a year.

Available for home internet customers through myHome. Catch your favorite teams out-of-market Sunday games and connect with your fanbase, with a special limited time promotion from YouTube and Verizon. Customers on select plans can get this season of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV, on us – amounting to $449 in value.



NFL Sunday Ticket is a premium subscription package that includes out-of-market Sunday afternoon regular-season NFL games (based on viewer’s location).



How to get it:



For Mobile:

Customers save big on content they love when they’re on myPlan. If you’re a new premium unlimited mobile customer or add a new line to your existing account, purchase a select smartphone – like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 (available in stores, starting today!), or the Google Pixel Fold – and sign up for a mobile line on Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate, you are eligible to get access to NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV. For Home:

New Verizon Home Internet customers who sign up for premium Verizon Home Internet plans – like 5G Home Plus or LTE Home Plus, or Fios 1 Gig or 2 Gig – can take advantage. Plus, existing customers who upgrade plans to those included in the promotion are eligible. Already have a myPlan or a Verizon Home Internet plan? Save $100 on this season of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTubeTV – just for being a Verizon customer. Through Verizon’s recently launched myHome platform, home internet customers can ALSO save with a special discount for the YouTube TV Base Plan to stream every NFL game every Sunday, including local market games, plus access to 100+ channels of live sports, breaking news, and must-see shows and movies and more great content.



Verizon is partnering with YouTube TV to offer new and existing Verizon Home Internet customers a discount of $10 per month for 12 months on a YouTube TV Base Plan subscription, bringing the monthly cost from $72.99 to $62.99 for a year – a nearly 15% savings.



How to get it:



The offer is available to all 5G Home, LTE Home and Fios internet customers who are not current or prior YouTube TV Base Plan subscribers. A subscription to YouTube TV is separate, and not required to get NFL Sunday Ticket.



myHome is Verizon’s new platform and the only one-stop-shop for home internet, live TV, entertainment and connected home offerings – all in one place, and all in your control.



Access myHome to take advantage of this offer , and learn more about myHome .



Disclaimers:

myPlan: Requires eligible phone purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. myHome: For new customers on Fios 1 Gig or 2 Gig, 5G Home Plus, or LTE Home Plus Internet plans. NFL Sunday Ticket: Must redeem offer w/in 60 days (starting 7.24.24 via My Verizon & activate through YouTube), or by no later than 12.10.24, whichever is first. Verizon reserves the right to charge back the value of the annual subscription if eligibility req’s are no longer met. Cannot be combined with existing NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. Up to $449 value applies to the 2024 NFL Sunday Ticket season. Requires a Google account and is available in the U.S. +DC. Optional YouTube TV base plan subscription is not included with the offer. One offer per eligible Verizon Account. Add’l terms and embargoes apply. No refunds. Google reserves the right to make changes to this offer at any time.

YouTube TV:

YouTube TV: Offer available to Verizon Home Internet customers who are not a current or prior YouTube TV subscriber or trial user previously. Must activate YouTube TV subscription through YouTube TV w/in 90 days of new home internet activation or when added to an existing internet plan. $10/month discount for 12 months on the standard subscription price, currently $72.99/mo. (subject to change); discount ends if home internet service is canceled (subscription will continue to be billed at the standard subscription price unless you cancel with YouTube TV by going to your YouTube TV settings). At the end of 12-month period you will be automatically charged the then-current standard subscription price monthly until you cancel. Must be 18 years or older. Valid form of payment required. Redeemable where YouTube TV is available. Full terms here: www.youtube.com/t/terms_paidservice. Promotional value of subscription(s) are non-transferable, not for resale, and not redeemable for cash. Offer available in markets where YouTube TV service is available.

