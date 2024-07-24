ON Partners Expands Expertise in Energy and Tech with Strategic Hire of Chris Clements

New partner strengthens energy transition and cutting-edge technology executive recruitment

CLEVELAND, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ON Partners, the leading pure-play retained executive search firm specializing in building diverse C-level and board leadership teams, is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Clements as a new partner. Based in San Francisco, Clements is a highly experienced search executive with profound expertise at the intersection of energy transition, climate tech, industrials, and software sectors.



Over his decade-long career, Clements has led high-level executive searches in cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics, energy, automotive and mobility, aerospace technology, smart cities, buildings, and the Internet of Things. He has served both large public and private companies, as well as growth-stage firms.

“Chris’s passion and expertise make him an invaluable asset to our team,” said partner Bryan Buck. “His experience enhances our technology and energy transition focus and further strengthens our presence in the Bay Area. More importantly, it enables us to deliver an innovative search experience for our clients as they work towards building a better, more sustainable world.”

Before joining ON Partners, Clements was a partner at True and Hobbs & Towne, where he played a pivotal role in expanding their West Coast presence. He holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from the University of Virginia.

Earlier this year, ON Partners released its 2023 Variance Report, highlighting key executive hiring trends set to shape 2024. The report underscored the significant impact of company growth and government investment on the energy and cleantech sectors, leading to a 111% increase in ON Partners’ executive hiring within the space over the past three years. The energy, renewables, and cleantech sectors have experienced a transformative shift, with evolving talent strategies driving industry progress. According to the 2023 U.S. Energy Report, energy sector jobs grew by 3.8% from 2021 to 2022, while clean energy jobs increased by 3.9%, outpacing the overall U.S. employment growth of 3.1%.

Additionally, a recent McKinsey Technology Trends Outlook report highlighted climate technologies beyond electrification and renewables as one of the top 15 tech trends to be aware of as we progress in 2024. Alongside climate focus tech was electrification and renewables (i.e., solar and wind power), the future of space technologies (i.e., satellites, launchers, and habitation technologies), the future of mobility (i.e., autonomous and electric vehicles, and connectivity), the future of robotics, applied AI, and more.

“Energy transition technologies are leading the charge in transforming traditional systems and driving a paradigm shift focused on decarbonization,” said Clements. “It’s essential to highlight this sector alongside industrials and climate tech. My broad experience across various tech verticals has allowed me to understand the holistic scope of the industry. I look forward to joining ON Partners, renowned for its forward-thinking executive search strategies, and contributing to its continued expansion in these dynamic fields.”

For more information about Chris Clements’ appointment, ON Partners’ role in the tech and energy sectors, and their executive hiring approach, visit https://onpartners.com/contact-executive-recruitment-agency/.

