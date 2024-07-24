Mimecast Announces Acquisition of Code42, Expands Human Risk Management Platform with Visibility into Insider Threats

Building on the success of the companies’ tech partnership announced earlier this year, Mimecast will add the Code42 solution suite into its platform to enhance insider threat detection and response

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast, a leading global Human Risk Management (HRM) platform, announced today the acquisition of Code42, a leader in insider threat management and data loss prevention. Expanding on the success of their existing technology partnership, this acquisition marks a critical step in Mimecast’s strategy to revolutionize how organizations manage and mitigate human-centered security risks. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Mimecast’s platform stands out in our crowded industry by focusing specifically on the critical moment of risk—a person opening their laptop,” said Mimecast Chief Executive Officer, Marc van Zadelhoff, “Unlike fragmented point solutions, Mimecast provides a connected approach that is engineered to offer complete visibility and strategic insight across customers’ ecosystems, enabling intervention that helps them prevent costly incidents caused by insider risk and data exfiltration. Integrating leading solutions like Code42 broadens and deepens our proven security and human risk management capabilities.”

Code42 provides market-leading insider threat management and data loss prevention capabilities native to the cloud, enabling companies to seamlessly protect critical data from exposure, loss, leak and theft, while accelerating incident response times. This acquisition will enable businesses to gain comprehensive visibility and strategic insight across the expanding attack surface.

“Employee collaboration is at the heart of successful organizations today,” said Joe Payne, President & CEO of Code42. “Protecting organizations from data exfiltration requires enhanced visibility into risky user activities across email, collaboration platforms, web, cloud, and more. By joining forces with Mimecast, we can help customers quickly detect and respond to threats across their expansive digital environments.”

This acquisition reinforces Mimecast’s tenacious strategy to solve for human risk through a recently unveiled connected HRM platform, and Mimecast Engage™ human risk awareness & training offering – the result of the integration of Elevate Security technology, acquired in December 2023. Mimecast will continue to maintain and support the existing Code42 customer base. Code42's Incydr™ product is now available for sale to Mimecast customers and these capabilities will be integrated into the Mimecast platform over the coming months.

Code42 was advised in its sale to Mimecast by Piper Sandler & Co.



About Mimecast

Mimecast is a leading AI-powered, API-enabled connected Human Risk Management platform, purpose-built to protect organizations from the spectrum of cyber threats. Integrating cutting-edge technology with human-centric pathways, our platform enhances visibility and provides strategic insight that enables decisive action and empowers businesses to protect their collaborative environments, safeguard their critical data and actively engage employees in reducing risk and enhancing productivity. More than 42,000 businesses worldwide trust Mimecast to help them keep ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape. From insider risk to external threats, with Mimecast customers get more. More visibility. More insight. More agility. More security.

About Code42

Code42 is a leader in insider threat management and data loss prevention. Native to the cloud, Code42® Incydr™ data protection is engineered to rapidly detect data exposure, loss, leak, and theft and speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management, or disrupting employee productivity. The solution is designed to offer a complete range of response solutions, including automated microlearning modules for accidental non-malicious risk, case management for efficient investigation collaboration, and automated blocking for the highest risk use cases. Code42’s IRM Program Launchpad helps organizations get up and running quickly to ensure success and return on investment.

With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce data loss from insiders while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Innovative organizations, including the fastest-growing security companies, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Code42’s data protection solution is FEDRAMP-authorized and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and other compliance frameworks. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Code42 has played a defining role in developing a vision and requirements for the IRM category and is a founding member of the Insider Risk Community.

Mimecast. Mimecast Engage and the Mimecast logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries. Code42 and Incydr are trademarks or registered trademarks of Code42 Software, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other third-party trademarks and logos contained in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Tim Hamilton

Principal Public Relations Manager

+1 603-918-6757

thamilton@mimecast.com

General inquiries

press@mimecast.com