Viemed Healthcare Announces Date and Time for Conference Call

LAFAYETTE, La., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it will host its Quarterly Conference Call on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

888-437-3179 (US Toll-Free)
+1 862-298-0702 (International)

Financial professionals are invited to call in to register in advance to ask questions. To pre-register as a qualified caller, please e-mail investorinfo@viemed.com by 12:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Live Audio Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=V8qNtmZw

Following the live call, a replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.viemed.com.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting-edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Glen Akselrod
Bristol Capital
905-326-1888
glen@bristolir.com

Todd Zehnder
Chief Operating Officer
Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
337-504-3802
investorinfo@viemed.com


