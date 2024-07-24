LaunchDarkly Celebrates a Decade of Innovation, Announces Key Executive Appointments

OAKLAND, Calif., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly , the platform for high velocity engineering teams to release, monitor, and optimize great software in production with confidence, is celebrating ten years of revolutionizing software delivery. This milestone is highlighted by the announcement of two key executive appointments: Manish Gupta as Chief Marketing Officer and Marilyn Miller as Chief People Officer.



Since its founding in 2014, LaunchDarkly has pioneered the feature management space, pushing the boundaries of the software release experience for developers at over 5,500 of the world’s most innovative companies. LaunchDarkly has empowered enterprises worldwide, improving application availability and stability, enhancing developer velocity and automation, optimizing digital experiences through experimentation, and accelerating AI initiatives, while reducing software delivery risk. According to a recent third-party survey , LaunchDarkly customers exhibit significantly higher deployment velocity and software reliability compared to non-customers, demonstrating that effective risk management and innovation velocity can go hand in hand. Specifically, 59% of LaunchDarkly customers deploy several times a week or more frequently, compared to 32% of non-customers. At the same time, LaunchDarkly customers experience 48% better reliability than non-customers, thanks to LaunchDarkly’s robust safety nets, controls, and remediation capabilities.

At a time when minimizing risk is top of mind, the LaunchDarkly platform provides the confidence needed to innovate without fear. From financial services and travel to high tech and retail, LaunchDarkly has become integral to the deployment processes of 25% of the Fortune 500, with over 1.5 million feature flags in production, serving over 1.5 billion daily active users.

“As LaunchDarkly celebrates a decade of innovation, we reflect on our journey of empowering developers and advancing DevOps practices across enterprises globally,” said Dan Rogers, CEO of LaunchDarkly. “By harnessing the ingenuity of our developer community and invaluable customer feedback, we tackle the evolving challenges in software development by focusing on enhancing application stability, boosting developer velocity, optimizing digital experiences through experimentation, and de-risking AI initiatives. As a company built for and by developers, we remain dedicated to continuous innovation and steadfast in our mission to revolutionize how software is built and deployed now and in the next decade to come.”

Looking to the future, LaunchDarkly is committed to maintaining a dynamic pace of innovation. With AI and machine learning driving an exponential increase in code deployment, the role of LaunchDarkly becomes even more critical in meeting the needs of developers. At the Galaxy user conference in May of this year and in the months following, LaunchDarkly has shipped over 25 new products and features with an emphasis in AI and experimentation, including:

Enhanced experimentation features: Supporting mechanisms like Mutual Exclusion , Experiment Layers , and Holdouts to manage running multiple experiments at once to create better user experiences for customers.

features: Supporting mechanisms like , , and to manage running multiple experiments at once to create better user experiences for customers. LaunchDarkly for Artificial Intelligence : Solidifying LaunchDarkly’s support of the engineering function with features such as AI Prompt and Model Templates , an AI Variation Builder, and a GenAI Experiment Builder.

To foster continued growth and support our expanding team, LaunchDarkly has brought on two key executives.

Manish Gupta joins LaunchDarkly as Chief Marketing Officer. A seasoned go-to-market leader, Manish brings extensive experience from both public and private companies including SonarSource, Oracle, and Redis. Over the past 25 years, he has built significant value for businesses within large corporations as well as at category-defining pioneers through a combination of PLG and SLG motions.

Marilyn Miller joins as Chief People Officer to develop a global talent strategy that supports the company’s growth and innovation as it continues to scale. Marilyn joins LaunchDarkly with a wealth of experience at various stages in both private and public companies, most recently as Chief People Officer at Netskope and Anaplan.

With these new transformational leaders in place and a decade of innovation in its rearview, LaunchDarkly is committed to serving developers and driving progress in the software development life cycle process at enterprises globally.

