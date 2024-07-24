Greene Concepts Hires Anderson Merchandisers to Accentuate BE WATER in Walmart Throughout the Carolinas

MARION, N.C., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) ($INKW) is pleased to announce that it has hired the services of Anderson Merchandisers, the leading provider of in-store merchandising solutions. Their expertise includes the use of technological solutions, inventory management, and performance tracking to ensure optimal BE WATER™ presentation, currency, and on-shelf availability at Walmart stores throughout North and South Carolina.



Known for their innovative approach to retail merchandising, Anderson uses cutting-edge technology and data analytics to optimize BE WATER product placement, backroom product management/integrity maintenance, sales strategies, real-time reporting, and product rotations.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “With BE WATER now available at Walmart stores throughout the Carolinas, we want to take full advantage of this opportunity by positioning our wonderful artesian spring water, BE WATER, for maximum impact and sale at each location. Anderson Merchandisers’ inventory audits and phantom inventory review increases our on-shelf availability and reorder levels to ensure 95% and greater compliance. That means optimal presentation and accessibility of BE WATER by both Walmart associates (backroom inventory/shelf placement) and consumers (locate BE WATER on shelfs for a purchase decision).”





Mr. Greene concludes, “Anderson uses a robust dashboard suite and business analytics to keep us informed on all progress regarding shelf placement and inventories. This maximizes coverage, reduces shrinkage, and increases sales, while monitoring BE WATER product movement real-time. Many of the top consumer brands in the country utilize Anderson Merchandisers for their goods and services and we are doing likewise. This is another achievement for us as we use Anderson’s proven and experienced actions to empower BE WATER’s on-going success at Walmart.”

About Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) ($INKW):

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

