The Broken Brown Egg and Progyny Announce the 2024 Awareness, Hope, and Activism Grant™ to Support BIPOC Individuals and Couples in Family Building

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc (Nasdaq: PGNY), a transformative fertility, family building, and women’s health benefits solution, and The Broken Brown Egg, a nonprofit supporting BIPOC individuals and couples experiencing infertility, today launched the 2024 Awareness, Hope, and Activism (AHA) Grant™.



Black individuals face significant hurdles when trying to access fertility and family building care, including financial constraints, healthcare disparities, and social stigmas. This grant, now in its third year, aims to provide education, access to specialized treatment, financial assistance, and emotional support, helping to address these multifaceted barriers.

Progyny and The Broken Brown Egg believe that by offering vital resources and fostering open dialogue, the AHA grant can significantly aid individuals and couples in receiving the comprehensive family building support they need – giving them a new sense of hope and an “AHA” moment to move forward.

“This year marks the 15th anniversary of The Broken Brown Egg, and while we have made substantial strides, accessing fertility and family building care remains a challenge for individuals of color,” said Regina Townsend, Founder of The Broken Brown Egg. “This grant will provide essential support to those encountering barriers to family building, while also fostering important conversations about fertility within the BIPOC community.”

The chosen grant recipients will receive additional support for medication through Alto Pharmacy, a digitally-powered pharmacy with fertility expertise. Alto provides comprehensive support with pharmacists on call seven days a week, and multiple delivery options, including same-day courier delivery, so that patients can receive their medication where and when it’s most convenient for them. The grant recipients will also receive unlimited access to their own dedicated Progyny Patient Care Advocate who will be their fertility coach, providing clinical education, guidance, and emotional support throughout the entirety of their family building journey.

"From the very beginning, Progyny has been dedicated to increasing access to family building care and tackling the inequities faced by the BIPOC community," said Cynthia McEwen, Head of DEI at Progyny. "We are proud to offer both financial and emotional support through this grant for the third year in a row, in collaboration with The Broken Brown Egg. This initiative not only aids individuals and couples on their family building journeys, but ultimately helps us work toward a more inclusive and equitable future."

The grant application launches today, July 24, 2024, and is open to citizens and legal residents of the U.S. who are 45 years of age or younger. The application window closes on August 10, 2024, and the winner, who will be chosen by a panel of BIPOC infertility advocates and physicians, will be announced in September. For full grant application instructions and rules visit The Broken Brown Egg’s grant website, https://thebrokenbrownegg.org/aha-grant.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a transformative fertility, family building and women’s health benefits solution, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

About The Broken Brown Egg

The Broken Brown Egg, Inc. exists to inform, empower, and advocate for individuals and couples experiencing infertility and reproductive health issues, with an emphasis on the Black experience of these concerns.

The Broken Brown Egg dismantles the stigmas associated with fertility in underserved populations through relatable and accessible programs and events. The organization provides resources and support for three major targets: Reproductive Justice and Health Equity, The Reproductive Health Careers Pipeline, and Empowerment & Community Building. Signature programming includes an online virtual support community, an annual Mother’s Day wine sip for those experiencing infertility, and a robust empowerment network connecting researchers and journalists to participants of color.

The Broken Brown Egg, Inc. is a 501c3 tax-exempt organization headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit www.thebrokenbrownegg.org.

