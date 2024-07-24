Creative Medical Technology Holdings Initiates Development of AI-Driven Diagnostic and Treatment Program for Biologic and Chemical Exposure Utilizing its Validated iPSC Personalized Medicine Program

PHOENIX, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (“Creative Medical Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CELZ), a leading commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics, today announced that it has initiated its planned program to diagnose and treat patients exposed to biological and chemical weapons by combining Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the Company’s proprietary human induced pluripotent stem cells (“iPSC”). This iPSC clinical line is part of the Company’s iPSCelz® program.

“The program is designed to utilize the predictive capabilities of AI to identify damage to patients exposed to biological or chemical weapons and, based on a clinical diagnosis supported by that assessment, use the Company’s validated iPSC Inducible Pluripotent Mesenchymal Cells to treat these individuals on a patient-by-patient basis,” said Timothy Warbington, CEO of Creative Medical Technology.

About Artificial Intelligence in Medicine

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing biotechnology by strengthening research efficiency, precision, and innovation. In drug discovery, AI accelerates the identification of potential targets and optimizes biological screenings, significantly shortening development timelines. ImmCelz® and iPSCelz® benefit from AI's ability to analyze vast genetic data, enabling the creation of tailored treatment plans based on individual genetic profiles. Predicting the interaction between compounds and target proteins will help Creative Medical Technology optimize quality and quantity, helping to maximize the Company’s resources.

About our Validated iPSC Programs

The iPSC clinical line, derived from the company’s Mesenchymal Cell (MSC) program currently utilized in several of our FDA-cleared clinical programs in the U.S., has also been used to derive validated mesenchymal and T-regulatory cells. This technology is a key component in the individualized treatment of such biological and chemical exposure.

“Based on the successful development of our iPSC MSCs and the use of AI in our process, having filed patents and possessing substantial trade secrets (2022 and 2023), this program is within our budget and ready to begin,” continued Mr. Warbington. “With a strong current cash position and no need to raise funds at this time, the Company continues to achieve significant milestones with its multiple programs in a cost-efficient manner without sacrificing quality and maintaining strict adherence to all regulatory requirements.”

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company specializing in stem cell technology in the fields of immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics. For further information about the Company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, which may involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

