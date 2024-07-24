CAST debuts free state-of-the-art SBOM manager

NEW YORK and PARIS, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, the software intelligence leader and maker of the #1 rated enterprise SBOM product on G2 , today launched CAST SBOM Manager , a new freemium product designed for product owners, release managers, and compliance specialists. CAST SBOM Manager automates and simplifies the creation and handling of Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs), which North American and European governments now regularly require from their software providers.



As the software supply chain faces unprecedented threats, maintaining accurate SBOMs has become critical for any organization that supplies software especially regulated device manufacturers with embedded software, government vendors, and independent software vendors. CAST SBOM Manager offers a comprehensive solution for software product owners, IP compliance managers, and other stakeholders who oversee detailed SBOMs, transforming what was once a manual and error-prone process into an efficient and streamlined operation.

“The product leverages advanced software intelligence to provide an automated, customizable, and user-friendly approach to SBOM management,” said CAST Vice President Greg Rivera. “This product is intended for organizations that need to generate and maintain accurate SBOMs without the complexity and high costs associated with traditional solutions.”

Using CAST SBOM Manager is straightforward. First, users point the CAST SBOM Manager at their code repository or import an existing SBOM file for automatic scan and analysis. They can then view SBOM details, including automatically created inventories of components, vulnerabilities, and licenses and export the SBOM in various formats like Excel, Word, PPT, and CycloneDX.





Key capabilities of CAST SBOM Manager include:

Automated SBOM creation: Automatically analyze source code or import existing SBOM files for rapid analysis.

Instant SBOM insights: Dashboard view provides summary stats and insights, including component categories, vulnerabilities, licenses, and more.

Component management: Retrieve and edit component details, add custom metadata, and catalog components for reuse across other SBOMs.

License management: View and define custom licenses, manage OSS license risks, obsolescence, and copyrights.

Multi-format sharing: Export SBOMs in various formats such as Excel, Word, and CycloneDX. Import SBOMs from multiple formats and customize for different audiences.



For more information on CAST SBOM Manager and to download the product, visit https://www.castsoftware.com/sbommanager.

About CAST

CAST leads the emerging market category of software intelligence. Its technology automatically deciphers custom-built applications and provides instant insights into their inner workings – from portfolio views, down to the finest application detail – whenever executives and practitioners need to know, improve, transform, or control their critical software. See castsoftware.com.

