Constipation Treatment Market is projected to reach US$ 10.1 Billion by 2032 | AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global constipation treatment market size was valued at $5.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $10.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032. Constipation is a condition characterized by infrequent stool passage, often leading to dry, hard, and painful bowel movements. It arises when intestinal muscles fail to efficiently propel waste through the digestive system, resulting in compacted and hard-to-pass stool. Typical constipation symptoms include straining during defecation, feeling of incomplete evacuation, abdominal discomfort, bloating, and reduced bowel movement frequency. Several factors, including insufficient dietary fiber, inadequate fluid consumption, a sedentary way of life, specific medications, and underlying medical issues, can contribute to the onset of constipation.

Rise in prevalence of chronic idiopathic constipation, increase in number of geriatric populations suffering from constipation and availability of different drugs for treatment of constipation is anticipated to boost the growth of market. However, alternative options available for treatment of constipation are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, the high presence of constipation drug providers, increase in prevalence of chronic pain and cancer and rise in usage of opioid is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Drivers:

Rise in prevalence of Chronic disease such as chronic pain and cancer

High presence of constipation drug manufacturers

Increase in number of geriatric populations

Opportunities:

Rise in adoption of number of strategies by market players of constipation treatment drugs

Restraints:

Alternative options available for constipation treatment

Based on prescription type, the prescribed drugs segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global constipation treatment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increase awareness among the people regarding prescription type constipation treatment. However, the over-the-counter drugs segment is projected to manifest a significant CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in adoption of over-the-counter drugs and rise in number of retail pharmacies.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global constipation treatment market revenue. This is attributed to the high presence of constipation treatment drug manufacturers in North America and rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and chronic pain. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to rising number of geriatric populations, as geriatric population is more susceptible to chronic diseases such as constipation, chronic pain and others and increase in awareness among the people regarding constipation treatment.

Leading Market Players: -

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Abbvie Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Sanofi S.A.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer Ag

Astrazeneca Plc

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Ardelyx Inc.

