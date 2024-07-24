- Docket Number:
- FDA-2020-D-2307
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Oncology Center of Excellence
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a final guidance for industry entitled “Real-World Data: Assessing Electronic Health Records and Medical Claims Data To Support Regulatory Decision-Making for Drug and Biological Products.” FDA is issuing this guidance as part of its Real-World Evidence (RWE) program and to satisfy, in part, the mandate under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) to issue guidance about the use of RWE in regulatory decision making. This guidance is intended to provide sponsors and other interested parties with considerations when proposing to use electronic health records (EHRs) or medical claims data in clinical studies to support a regulatory decision for effectiveness or safety. This guidance finalizes the draft guidance of the same title issued on September 30, 2021.
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2020-D-2307.