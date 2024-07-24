Submit Release
Vimeo to Report Q2 2024 Earnings and Host Earnings Video Event on August 5, 2024

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) today announced the date for its second quarter 2024 earnings report and earnings video event. After the close of market trading on Monday, August 5, 2024, Vimeo will post its second quarter results on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors. On Monday, August 5, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET, Vimeo will live stream a video conference to answer questions regarding its second quarter results. The live stream and replay of the video will be accessible to the public at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.


