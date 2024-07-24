180 Degree Capital Corp. Notes Accident Involving its Chief Executive Officer, Kevin M. Rendino

MONTCLAIR, N.J., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) (“180 Degree Capital”, “our”, “us”, and “we”) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer and Co-Portfolio Manager, Kevin M. Rendino, was involved in an accident and is currently receiving treatment for his injuries. His doctors have informed us that he is responding well to treatments and his current recovery prognosis is positive. Our thoughts are with him and his family. We will provide updates as more information becomes available. 180 Degree Capital also affirms that its business operations remain in full force and are continuing as usual under the management of Daniel B. Wolfe, 180 Degree Capital’s President and Co-Portfolio Manager.



About 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what we believe are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds. Our goal is that the result of our constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn. Detailed information about 180 and its holdings can be found on its website at www.180degreecapital.com.

