Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,105 in the last 365 days.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending December 31, 2024 and Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) ("Company" or "HomeTrust"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced preliminary net income for the second quarter of the year ending December 31, 2024 and approval of its quarterly cash dividend.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024:

  • net income was $12.4 million compared to $15.1 million;
  • diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.73 compared to $0.88;
  • annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 1.13% compared to 1.37%;
  • annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 9.58% compared to 11.91%;
  • net interest margin was 4.08% compared to 4.02%;
  • provision for credit losses was $4.3 million compared to $1.2 million;
  • tax-free death benefit proceeds from life insurance were $0 compared to $1.1 million;
  • The Company repurchased 23,483 shares of its outstanding common stock during the quarter at an average price of $27.48; and
  • quarterly cash dividends continued at $0.11 per share totaling $1.9 million for both periods.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023:

  • net income was $27.5 million compared to $21.8 million;
  • diluted EPS were $1.61 compared to $1.30;
  • annualized ROA was 1.25% compared to 1.06%;
  • annualized ROE was 10.73% compared to 9.65%;
  • net interest margin was 4.05% compared to 4.43%;
  • provision for credit losses was $5.4 million compared to $9.2 million;
  • tax-free death benefit proceeds from life insurance were $1.1 million compared to $0; and
  • cash dividends of $0.22 per share totaling $3.7 million compared to $0.20 per share totaling $3.4 million.

Results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 include the impact of the merger of Quantum Capital Corp. ("Quantum") into the Company effective February 12, 2023. The addition of Quantum contributed total assets of $656.7 million, including loans of $561.9 million, and $570.6 million of deposits, all reflecting the impact of purchase accounting adjustments. Merger-related expenses of $4.7 million were recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2023, while a $5.3 million provision for credit losses was recognized during the same period to establish allowances for credit losses on both Quantum's loan portfolio and off-balance-sheet credit exposure.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share payable on August 29, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 15, 2024.

“Our financial results for the second quarter continue to reflect our goal of high performance combined with our strategy of being a best place to work,” said Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance remained strong, aided by the expansion of our top quartile net interest margin which remains was again above 4.00%, while noninterest income and expense were both in line with the prior quarter. The decrease in our net income this quarter is reflective of an allowance build for potential credit losses on individual equipment finance and SBA loans that are in the early stages of collateral and collectability evaluation.

“As previously announced, HomeTrust was recently named a 2024 Best Place to Work in South Carolina by the Best Companies Group, supplementing our prior quarter Newsweek certification as a 2024 Most Loved Workplace. This is further validation of the culture we have developed at HomeTrust, which directly impacts our ability to continue as a high-performing, regional community bank.”

WEBSITE: WWW.HTB.COM


Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024
Net Income.  Net income totaled $12.4 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income of $15.1 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 17.6%. Results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were negatively impacted by an increase of $3.1 million in the provision for credit losses. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income.  The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance
Outstanding 		  Interest
Earned /
Paid 		  Yield /
Rate 		  Average
Balance
Outstanding 		  Interest
Earned /
Paid 		  Yield /
Rate
Assets                      
Interest-earning assets                      
Loans receivable(1) $ 3,885,222     $ 62,161   6.43 %   $ 3,864,258     $ 59,952   6.24 %
Debt securities available for sale   134,334       1,495   4.48       126,686       1,313   4.17  
Other interest-earning assets(2)   140,376       1,758   5.04       131,495       2,090   6.39  
Total interest-earning assets   4,159,932       65,414   6.32       4,122,439       63,355   6.18  
Other assets   266,983               298,117          
Total assets $ 4,426,915             $ 4,420,556          
Liabilities and equity                      
Interest-bearing liabilities                      
Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 586,396     $ 1,445   0.99 %   $ 590,738     $ 1,426   0.97 %
Money market accounts   1,298,177       10,221   3.17       1,281,340       9,664   3.03  
Savings accounts   188,028       41   0.09       191,747       43   0.09  
Certificate accounts   902,864       9,976   4.44       887,618       9,185   4.16  
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,975,465       21,683   2.93       2,951,443       20,318   2.77  
Junior subordinated debt   10,054       234   9.36       10,029       236   9.46  
Borrowings   87,315       1,331   6.13       103,155       1,571   6.13  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,072,834       23,248   3.04       3,064,627       22,125   2.90  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   769,016               810,114          
Other liabilities   63,503               36,945          
Total liabilities   3,905,353               3,911,686          
Stockholders' equity   521,562               508,870          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,426,915             $ 4,420,556          
Net earning assets $ 1,087,098             $ 1,057,812          
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   135.38 %             134.52 %        
Non-tax-equivalent                      
Net interest income     $ 42,166           $ 41,230    
Interest rate spread         3.28 %           3.28 %
Net interest margin(3)         4.08 %           4.02 %
Tax-equivalent(4)                      
Net interest income     $ 42,520           $ 41,579    
Interest rate spread         3.32 %           3.32 %
Net interest margin(3)         4.11 %           4.06 %

(1)  Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.
(2)  Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.
(3)  Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)  Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $354 and $349 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.

Total interest and dividend income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased $2.1 million, or 3.2%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, which was driven by a $2.2 million, or 3.7%, increase in loan interest income primarily due to changes in interest rates. Accretion income on acquired loans of $678,000 and $715,000 was recognized during the same periods, respectively, and was included in interest income on loans.

Total interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased $1.1 million, or 5.1%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was the result of both increases in the average cost of funds, due to increased market rates, and average balances across interest-bearing deposit types, partially offset by a decline in average borrowings outstanding.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including differences in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

  Increase / (Decrease)
Due to 		  Total
Increase /
(Decrease)
(Dollars in thousands) Volume   Rate  
Interest-earning assets          
Loans receivable $ 325     $ 1,884     $ 2,209  
Debt securities available for sale   79       103       182  
Other interest-earning assets   141       (473 )     (332 )
Total interest-earning assets   545       1,514       2,059  
Interest-bearing liabilities          
Interest-bearing checking accounts   (10 )     29       19  
Money market accounts   127       430       557  
Savings accounts   (1 )     (1 )     (2 )
Certificate accounts   158       633       791  
Junior subordinated debt   1       (3 )     (2 )
Borrowings   (241 )     1       (240 )
Total interest-bearing liabilities   34       1,089       1,123  
Increase in net interest income         $ 936  


Provision for Credit Losses.  The provision for credit losses is the amount of expense that, based on our judgment, is required to maintain the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at an appropriate level under the current expected credit losses model.

The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision for credit losses:

  Three Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   $ Change   % Change
Provision for credit losses              
Loans $ 4,300     $ 1,145   $ 3,155     276 %
Off-balance-sheet credit exposure   (40 )     20     (60 )   (300 )
Total provision for credit losses $ 4,260     $ 1,165   $ 3,095     266 %


For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, in addition to net charge-offs of $2.6 million during the quarter:

  • $0.1 million provision driven by changes in the loan mix.
  • $0.4 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast and changes in qualitative adjustments.
  • $2.0 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans which was proportional to the increase in the associated loan balances which increased from $8.3 million to $16.3 million quarter-over-quarter, concentrated in the equipment finance and SBA portfolios. Further information on the change in nonperforming loans may be found in the "Asset Quality" section.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $2.3 million during the quarter:

  • $0.1 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.
  • $0.9 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.
  • $0.2 million decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated credits.

For the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, the amounts recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure were the result of changes in the balance of loan commitments, loan mix and projected economic forecast as outlined above.

Noninterest Income.  Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $698,000, or 7.9%, when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:

  Three Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   $ Change   % Change
Noninterest income              
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 2,354   $ 2,149     $ 205     10 %
Loan income and fees   647     678       (31 )   (5 )
Gain on sale of loans held for sale   1,828     1,457       371     25  
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income   807     1,835       (1,028 )   (56 )
Operating lease income   1,591     1,859       (268 )   (14 )
Loss on sale of premises and equipment       (9 )     9     100  
Other   886     842       44     5  
Total noninterest income $ 8,113   $ 8,811     $ (698 )   (8 )%
  • Service charges and fees on deposit accounts: The change was due to a $154,000 increase in debit card fees quarter-over-quarter.
  • Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The increase was primarily driven by HELOCs sold during the period. There were $32.9 million of HELOCs sold for a gain of $457,000 compared to $7.8 million sold with gains of $16,000 in the prior quarter. There were $21.3 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale which were sold during the current quarter with gains of $351,000 compared to $15.3 million sold with gains of $316,000 in the prior quarter. There were $12.7 million in sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $1.1 million for the quarter compared to $12.9 million sold and gains of $1.1 million for the prior quarter. Our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in a loss of $58,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 versus a gain of $55,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
  • BOLI income: The decrease was due to $1.1 million in tax-free gains on death benefit proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies recognized during the prior quarter. No death benefit proceeds were recognized during the current quarter.
  • Operating lease income: The decrease was the result of an increase of $497,000 in losses incurred on previously leased equipment, partially offset by an increase of $228,000 in contractual earnings on a larger average outstanding balance.

Noninterest Expense.  Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $346,000, or 1.2%, when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

  Three Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   $ Change   % Change
Noninterest expense              
Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,608   $ 16,976   $ (368 )   (2 )%
Occupancy expense, net   2,419     2,437     (18 )   (1 )
Computer services   3,116     3,088     28     1  
Telephone, postage and supplies   580     585     (5 )   (1 )
Marketing and advertising   606     645     (39 )   (6 )
Deposit insurance premiums   531     554     (23 )   (4 )
Core deposit intangible amortization   567     762     (195 )   (26 )
Other   5,783     4,817     966     20  
Total noninterest expense $ 30,210   $ 29,864   $ 346     1 %
  • Core deposit intangible amortization: The intangible recorded associated with the QNB merger is being amortized on an accelerated basis, so the rate of amortization slowed quarter-over-quarter.
  • Other: The increase quarter-over-quarter was primarily the result of $279,000 of additional depreciation expense on equipment subject to operating leases in addition to smaller increases across several other expense categories.

Income Taxes.  The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 were 21.4% and 20.8%, respectively. The increase was primarily driven by $1.1 million of tax-free gains on BOLI death benefit proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies during the prior quarter.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023
Net Income.  Net income totaled $27.5 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income of $21.7 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $5.7 million, or 26.4%. The results for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were positively impacted by a decrease of $3.7 million in the provision for credit losses and a $4.7 million decrease in merger-related expenses. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income.  The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance
Outstanding 		  Interest
Earned /
Paid 		  Yield /
Rate 		  Average
Balance
Outstanding 		  Interest
Earned /
Paid 		  Yield /
Rate
Assets                      
Interest-earning assets                      
Loans receivable(1) $ 3,874,740     $ 122,113   6.34 %   $ 3,592,527     $ 104,030   5.84 %
Debt securities available for sale   130,510       2,808   4.33       160,462       2,521   3.17  
Other interest-earning assets(2)   135,936       3,848   5.69       131,310       3,246   4.98  
Total interest-earning assets   4,141,186       128,769   6.25       3,884,299       109,797   5.70  
Other assets   282,550               262,118          
Total assets $ 4,423,736             $ 4,146,417          
Liabilities and equity                      
Interest-bearing liabilities                      
Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 588,567     $ 2,870   0.98 %   $ 642,115     $ 2,124   0.67 %
Money market accounts   1,289,758       19,885   3.10       1,197,856       10,877   1.83  
Savings accounts   189,887       84   0.09       224,373       97   0.09  
Certificate accounts   895,242       19,162   4.30       578,639       7,428   2.59  
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,963,454       42,001   2.85       2,642,983       20,526   1.57  
Junior subordinated debt   10,042       470   9.41       7,640       327   8.63  
Borrowings   95,235       2,902   6.13       133,962       3,594   5.41  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,068,731       45,373   2.97       2,784,585       24,447   1.78  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   789,565               855,041          
Other liabilities   50,224               52,480          
Total liabilities   3,908,520               3,692,106          
Stockholders' equity   515,216               454,311          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,423,736             $ 4,146,417          
Net earning assets $ 1,072,455             $ 1,099,714          
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   134.95 %             139.49 %        
Non-tax-equivalent                      
Net interest income     $ 83,396           $ 85,350    
Interest rate spread         3.28 %           3.92 %
Net interest margin(3)         4.05 %           4.43 %
Tax-equivalent(4)                      
Net interest income     $ 84,100           $ 85,938    
Interest rate spread         3.32 %           3.95 %
Net interest margin(3)         4.08 %           4.46 %

(1)  Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.
(2)  Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.
(3)  Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)  Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $704 and $588 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.

Total interest and dividend income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $19.0 million, or 17.3%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023, which was driven by an $18.1 million, or 17.4%, increase in interest income on loans and an increase of $602,000, or 18.5%, in interest income on other interest-earning assets. The overall increase in average yield on interest-earning assets was the result of both higher average balances and rising interest rates.

Total interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $20.9 million, or 85.6%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily the result of increases in the average balances and cost of funds across all funding sources driven by higher market interest rates, as well as the inclusion of Quantum's portfolio for the entire period, unlike last year.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including differences in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

  Increase / (Decrease)
Due to 		  Total
Increase /
(Decrease)
(Dollars in thousands) Volume   Rate  
Interest-earning assets          
Loans receivable $ 8,510     $ 9,573   $ 18,083  
Debt securities available for sale   (463 )     750     287  
Other interest-earning assets   125       477     602  
Total interest-earning assets   8,172       10,800     18,972  
Interest-bearing liabilities          
Interest-bearing checking accounts   (169 )     915     746  
Money market accounts   890       8,118     9,008  
Savings accounts   (15 )     2     (13 )
Certificate accounts   4,117       7,617     11,734  
Junior subordinated debt   104       39     143  
Borrowings   (1,031 )     339     (692 )
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,896       17,030     20,926  
Decrease in net interest income         $ (1,954 )


Provision for Credit Losses.  The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision for credit losses:

  Six Months Ended      
(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   $ Change   % Change  
Provision for credit losses                
Loans $ 5,445     $ 9,270     $ (3,825 )   (41 )%
Off-balance-sheet credit exposure   (20 )     (105 )     85     81  
Total provision for credit losses $ 5,425     $ 9,165     $ (3,740 )   (41 )%

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, in addition to net charge-offs of $4.9 million during the period:

  • $1.3 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.
  • $1.8 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans which was proportional to the increase in the associated loan balances which increased from $8.1 million to $16.3 million during the six month period, concentrated in the equipment finance and SBA portfolios. Further information on the change in nonperforming loans may be found in the "Asset Quality" section.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, in addition to net charge-offs of $1.3 million during the period:

  • $4.9 million provision to establish an allowance on Quantum's loan portfolio.
  • $2.1 million provision driven by loan growth and changes in the loan mix.
  • $0.9 million provision due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.
  • $0.1 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated credits.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, the amounts recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure were the result of changes in the balance of loan commitments, loan mix and projected economic forecast as outlined above.

Noninterest Income.  Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $1.7 million, or 11.4%, when compared to the same period last year. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:

  Six Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   $ Change   % Change
Noninterest income              
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 4,503     $ 4,649   $ (146 )   (3 )%
Loan income and fees   1,325       1,354     (29 )   (2 )
Gain on sale of loans held for sale   3,285       2,920     365     13  
BOLI income   2,642       1,095     1,547     141  
Operating lease income   3,450       2,730     720     26  
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment   (9 )     982     (991 )   (101 )
Other   1,728       1,468     260     18  
Total noninterest income $ 16,924     $ 15,198   $ 1,726     11 %
  • Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The increase in the gain on sale of loans held for sale was primarily driven by HELOCs and SBA loans sold during the period. During the six months ended June 30, 2024, there were $40.7 million of HELOCs sold for a gain of $473,000 compared to $35.2 million sold and gains of $354,000 for the corresponding period in the prior year. There were $25.6 million of sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $2.1 million compared to $28.8 million sold and gains of $1.9 million for the corresponding period in the prior year. There were $36.6 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale which were sold during the current period with gains of $667,000 compared to $28.4 million sold with gains of $382,000 for the corresponding period in the prior year. Our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in a loss of $3,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 versus a gain of $268,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
  • BOLI income: The increase was due to the combined effect of $1.1 million in tax-free gains on death benefit proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies recognized and higher yielding policies as a result of restructuring the portfolio at the end of the prior calendar year.
  • Operating lease income: The increase was the result of $1.2 million in additional contractual earnings on a higher average outstanding balance of the associated contracts, partially offset by losses incurred on previously leased equipment, where we recognized net losses of $787,000 and $262,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.
  • Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment: During the six months ended June 30, 2023, two properties were sold for a combined gain of $982,000. No material disposal activity occurred during the six months ended June 30, 2024.
  • Other: The increase was driven by a $270,000 increase in investment services income recognized period-over-period.

Noninterest Expense.  Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $3.7 million, or 5.8%, when compared to the same period last year. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

  Six Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   $ Change   % Change
Noninterest expense              
Salaries and employee benefits $ 33,584   $ 32,922   $ 662     2 %
Occupancy expense, net   4,856     5,067     (211 )   (4 )
Computer services   6,204     6,213     (9 )    
Telephone, postage and supplies   1,165     1,290     (125 )   (10 )
Marketing and advertising   1,251     1,068     183     17  
Deposit insurance premiums   1,085     1,161     (76 )   (7 )
Core deposit intangible amortization   1,329     1,465     (136 )   (9 )
Merger-related expenses       4,741     (4,741 )   (100 )
Other   10,600     9,817     783     8  
Total noninterest expense $ 60,074   $ 63,744   $ (3,670 )   (6 )%
  • Marketing and advertising: The increase was the result of differences in the timing of when expenses were incurred quarter-over-quarter.
  • Merger-related expenses: The prior period included expenses associated with the Company's merger with Quantum. No such expenses were incurred in the six months ended June 30, 2024.
  • Other: The increase period-over-period was primarily driven by $1.0 million of additional depreciation expense on equipment subject to operating leases, partially offset by a decrease of $314,000 in fraud losses.

Income Taxes.  The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rates for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 were 21.1% and 21.3%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Review
Total assets decreased by $1.8 million to $4.7 billion and total liabilities decreased by $25.5 million to $4.1 billion, respectively, at June 30, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023. The majority of these changes were the result of an increase in deposits, which, combined with the collection of BOLI redemption proceeds, were used to fund growth in loans and pay down borrowings.

Stockholders' equity increased $23.7 million to $523.6 million at June 30, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023. Activity within stockholders' equity included $27.5 million in net income, partially offset by $3.7 million in cash dividends declared. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.

Asset Quality
The ACL on loans was $49.2 million, or 1.33% of total loans, at June 30, 2024 compared to $48.6 million, or 1.34% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. The drivers of the changes between periods are discussed in the "Comparison of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 – Provision for Credit Losses" section above.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $4.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $1.3 million for the same period last year. As discussed in previous quarters, the increase in net charge-offs has been concentrated in our equipment finance portfolio, primarily smaller over-the-road truck loans, with net charge-offs of $3.4 million during the identified period. In response, during the first quarter of calendar year 2024 the Company elected to cease further originations within the transportation sector of equipment finance loans. In spite of the increase, annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average assets were 0.25% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, in line with the Company's historical experience, as compared to 0.07% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Nonperforming assets, made up entirely of nonaccrual loans for both periods, increased by $5.9 million, or 30.7%, to $25.3 million, or 0.54% of total assets, at June 30, 2024 compared to $19.3 million, or 0.41% of total assets, at December 31, 2023. Consistent with the change in net charge-offs, equipment finance loans made up the largest portion of nonperforming assets at $10.6 million and $6.5 million, respectively, at these same dates; however, the increase between these two dates was mainly the result of a $3.1 million medical equipment relationship where a loss is not currently anticipated. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.68% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.53% at December 31, 2023.

The ratio of classified assets to total assets increased to 0.91% at June 30, 2024 from 0.90% at December 31, 2023 as classified assets increased $696,000, or 1.7%, to $42.7 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $42.0 million at December 31, 2023. The largest portfolios of classified assets at June 30, 2024 included $11.8 million of non-owner occupied commercial real estate (NOO CRE) loans, $10.6 million of equipment finance loans, $8.1 million of SBA loans, and $5.2 million of 1-4 family residential real estate loans.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had assets of $4.7 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte and Raleigh/Cary), South Carolina (Greenville and Charleston), East Tennessee (Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville and Morristown), Southwest Virginia (the Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions including statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. The factors that could result in material differentiation include, but are not limited to the impact of bank failures or adverse developments involving other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the remaining effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic and financial market conditions and on public health, both nationally and in the Company's market areas; expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected, and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, both nationally and in our market areas; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on the Company's website at www.htb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or in the documents the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions, the factors described above or other factors that management cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023(1)   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023(1)
Assets                  
Cash $ 18,382     $ 16,134     $ 18,307     $ 18,090     $ 19,266  
Interest-bearing deposits   275,808       364,359       328,833       306,924       284,231  
Cash and cash equivalents   294,190       380,493       347,140       325,014       303,497  
Certificates of deposit in other banks   32,131       33,625       34,722       35,380       33,152  
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value   134,135       120,807       126,950       134,348       151,926  
FHLB and FRB stock   19,637       13,691       18,393       19,612       20,208  
SBIC investments, at cost   15,462       14,568       13,789       14,586       14,927  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   1,614       2,764       3,359       4,616       6,947  
Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value   224,976       220,699       198,433       200,834       161,703  
Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs   3,701,454       3,648,152       3,640,022       3,659,914       3,658,823  
Allowance for credit losses – loans   (49,223 )     (47,502 )     (48,641 )     (47,417 )     (47,193 )
Loans, net   3,652,231       3,600,650       3,591,381       3,612,497       3,611,630  
Premises and equipment, net   69,880       70,588       70,937       72,463       73,171  
Accrued interest receivable   18,412       16,944       16,902       16,513       14,829  
Deferred income taxes, net   10,512       11,222       11,796       9,569       10,912  
BOLI   89,176       88,369       88,257       106,059       106,572  
Goodwill   34,111       34,111       34,111       34,111       34,111  
Core deposit intangibles, net   7,730       8,297       9,059       9,918       10,778  
Other assets   66,667       67,183       107,404       56,477       53,124  
Total assets $ 4,670,864     $ 4,684,011     $ 4,672,633     $ 4,651,997     $ 4,607,487  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits $ 3,707,779     $ 3,799,807     $ 3,661,373     $ 3,640,961     $ 3,601,168  
Junior subordinated debt   10,070       10,045       10,021       9,995       9,971  
Borrowings   364,513       291,513       433,763       452,263       457,263  
Other liabilities   64,874       69,473       67,583       64,367       67,899  
Total liabilities   4,147,236       4,170,838       4,172,740       4,167,586       4,136,301  
Stockholders' equity                  
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding                            
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized(2)   175       175       174       174       174  
Additional paid in capital   172,907       172,919       172,366       171,663       171,222  
Retained earnings   357,147       346,598       333,401       321,799       308,651  
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares   (4,232 )     (4,364 )     (4,497 )     (4,629 )     (4,761 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,369 )     (2,155 )     (1,551 )     (4,596 )     (4,100 )
Total stockholders' equity   523,628       513,173       499,893       484,411       471,186  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,670,864     $ 4,684,011     $ 4,672,633     $ 4,651,997     $ 4,607,487  

(1)  Derived from audited financial statements.
(2)  Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 17,437,326 at June 30, 2024; 17,444,787 at March 31, 2024; 17,387,069 at December 31, 2023; 17,380,307 at September 30, 2023; and 17,366,673 at June 30, 2023.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
Interest and dividend income              
Loans $ 62,161   $ 59,952     $ 122,113     $ 104,030
Debt securities available for sale   1,495     1,313       2,808       2,521
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits   1,758     2,090       3,848       3,246
Total interest and dividend income   65,414     63,355       128,769       109,797
Interest expense              
Deposits   21,683     20,318       42,001       20,526
Junior subordinated debt   234     236       470       327
Borrowings   1,331     1,571       2,902       3,594
Total interest expense   23,248     22,125       45,373       24,447
Net interest income   42,166     41,230       83,396       85,350
Provision for credit losses   4,260     1,165       5,425       9,165
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   37,906     40,065       77,971       76,185
Noninterest income              
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts   2,354     2,149       4,503       4,649
Loan income and fees   647     678       1,325       1,354
Gain on sale of loans held for sale   1,828     1,457       3,285       2,920
BOLI income   807     1,835       2,642       1,095
Operating lease income   1,591     1,859       3,450       2,730
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment       (9 )     (9 )     982
Other   886     842       1,728       1,468
Total noninterest income   8,113     8,811       16,924       15,198
Noninterest expense              
Salaries and employee benefits   16,608     16,976       33,584       32,922
Occupancy expense, net   2,419     2,437       4,856       5,067
Computer services   3,116     3,088       6,204       6,213
Telephone, postage and supplies   580     585       1,165       1,290
Marketing and advertising   606     645       1,251       1,068
Deposit insurance premiums   531     554       1,085       1,161
Core deposit intangible amortization   567     762       1,329       1,465
Merger-related expenses                   4,741
Other   5,783     4,817       10,600       9,817
Total noninterest expense   30,210     29,864       60,074       63,744
Income before income taxes   15,809     19,012       34,821       27,639
Income tax expense   3,391     3,945       7,336       5,892
Net income $ 12,418   $ 15,067     $ 27,485     $ 21,747


Per Share Data

    Three Months Ended    Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
Net income per common share(1)                
Basic   $ 0.73   $ 0.88   $ 1.61   $ 1.31
Diluted   $ 0.73   $ 0.88   $ 1.61   $ 1.30
Average shares outstanding                
Basic     16,883,028     16,859,738     16,871,383     16,400,370
Diluted     16,904,098     16,872,840     16,888,550     16,427,587
Book value per share at end of period   $ 30.03   $ 29.42   $ 30.03   $ 27.13
Tangible book value per share at end of period(2)   $ 27.73   $ 27.10   $ 27.73   $ 24.69
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.22   $ 0.20
Total shares outstanding at end of period     17,437,326     17,444,787     17,437,326     17,366,673

(1)  Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method.
(2)  See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.


Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
Performance ratios(1)          
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) 1.13 %   1.37 %   1.25 %   1.06 %
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) 9.58     11.91     10.73     9.65  
Yield on earning assets 6.32     6.18     6.25     5.70  
Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 3.04     2.90     2.97     1.78  
Average interest rate spread 3.28     3.28     3.28     3.92  
Net interest margin(2) 4.08     4.02     4.05     4.43  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 135.38     134.52     134.95     139.88  
Noninterest expense to average total assets 2.74     2.72     2.73     3.10  
Efficiency ratio 60.08     59.69     59.88     63.40  
Efficiency ratio – adjusted(3) 59.66     60.64     60.14     58.91  

(1)  Ratios are annualized where appropriate.
(2)  Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3)  See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.


  At or For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023
Asset quality ratios                  
Nonperforming assets to total assets(1) 0.54 %   0.43 %   0.41 %   0.25 %   0.18 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans(1) 0.68     0.55     0.53     0.32     0.23  
Total classified assets to total assets 0.91     0.80     0.90     0.76     0.53  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans(1) 194.80     235.18     251.60     400.41     567.56  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.33     1.30     1.34     1.30     1.29  
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.27     0.24     0.29     0.27     0.13  
Capital ratios                  
Equity to total assets at end of period 11.21 %   10.96 %   10.70 %   10.41 %   10.23 %
Tangible equity to total tangible assets(2) 10.44     10.18     9.91     9.60     9.39  
Average equity to average assets 11.78     11.51     11.03     10.84     10.79  

(1)  Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans and REO. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. At June 30, 2024, $8.3 million, or 32.9%, of nonaccruing loans were current on their loan payments as of that date.
(2)  See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.


Loans

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023
Commercial real estate loans                  
Construction and land development $ 316,050     $ 304,727     $ 305,269     $ 352,143     $ 356,674  
Commercial real estate – owner occupied   545,631       532,547       536,545       526,534       529,721  
Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied   892,653       881,143       875,694       880,348       901,685  
Multifamily   92,292       89,692       88,623       83,430       81,827  
Total commercial real estate loans   1,846,626       1,808,109       1,806,131       1,842,455       1,869,907  
Commercial loans                  
Commercial and industrial   266,136       243,732       237,255       237,366       245,428  
Equipment finance   461,010       462,649       465,573       470,387       462,211  
Municipal leases   152,509       151,894       150,292       147,821       142,212  
Total commercial loans   879,655       858,275       853,120       855,574       849,851  
Residential real estate loans                  
Construction and land development   70,679       85,840       96,646       103,381       110,074  
One-to-four family   621,196       605,570       584,405       560,399       529,703  
HELOCs   188,465       184,274       185,878       185,289       187,193  
Total residential real estate loans   880,340       875,684       866,929       849,069       826,970  
Consumer loans   94,833       106,084       113,842       112,816       112,095  
Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs   3,701,454       3,648,152       3,640,022       3,659,914       3,658,823  
Allowance for credit losses – loans   (49,223 )     (47,502 )     (48,641 )     (47,417 )     (47,193 )
Loans, net $ 3,652,231     $ 3,600,650     $ 3,591,381     $ 3,612,497     $ 3,611,630  


Deposits

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023
Core deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 683,346   $ 773,901   $ 784,950   $ 827,362   $ 825,481
NOW accounts   561,789     600,561     591,270     602,804     611,105
Money market accounts   1,311,940     1,308,467     1,246,807     1,195,482     1,241,840
Savings accounts   185,499     191,302     194,486     202,971     212,220
Total core deposits   2,742,574     2,874,231     2,817,513     2,828,619     2,890,646
Certificates of deposit   965,205     925,576     843,860     812,342     710,522
Total $ 3,707,779   $ 3,799,807   $ 3,661,373   $ 3,640,961   $ 3,601,168


Non-GAAP Reconciliations
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
Noninterest expense   $ 30,210     $ 29,864     $ 60,074     $ 63,744  
Less: merger expense                       4,741  
Noninterest expense – adjusted   $ 30,210     $ 29,864     $ 60,074     $ 59,003  
                 
Net interest income   $ 42,166     $ 41,230     $ 83,396     $ 85,350  
Plus: tax-equivalent adjustment     354       349       704       588  
Plus: noninterest income     8,113       8,811       16,924       15,198  
Less: BOLI death benefit proceeds in excess of cash surrender value           1,143       1,143        
Less: gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment           (9 )     (9 )     982  
Net interest income plus noninterest income – adjusted   $ 50,633     $ 49,256     $ 99,890     $ 100,154  
Efficiency ratio     60.08 %     59.69 %     59.88 %     63.40 %
Efficiency ratio – adjusted     59.66 %     60.64 %     60.14 %     58.91 %


Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:

    As of
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023
Total stockholders' equity   $ 523,628   $ 513,173   $ 499,893   $ 484,411   $ 471,186
Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes     40,063     40,500     41,086     41,748     42,410
Tangible book value   $ 483,565   $ 472,673   $ 458,807   $ 442,663   $ 428,776
Common shares outstanding     17,437,326     17,444,787     17,387,069     17,380,307     17,366,673
Book value per share   $ 30.03   $ 29.42   $ 28.75   $ 27.87   $ 27.13
Tangible book value per share   $ 27.73   $ 27.10   $ 26.39   $ 25.47   $ 24.69


Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:

    As of
(Dollars in thousands)   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023
Tangible equity(1)   $ 483,565     $ 472,673     $ 458,807     $ 442,663     $ 428,776  
Total assets     4,670,864       4,684,011       4,672,633       4,651,997       4,607,487  
Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes     40,063       40,500       41,086       41,748       42,410  
Total tangible assets   $ 4,630,801     $ 4,643,511     $ 4,631,547     $ 4,610,249     $ 4,565,077  
Tangible equity to tangible assets     10.44 %     10.18 %     9.91 %     9.60 %     9.39 %

(1)  Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.


Contact:
C. Hunter Westbrook – President and Chief Executive Officer
Tony J. VunCannon – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer
828-259-3939

Primary Logo

You just read:

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending December 31, 2024 and Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more