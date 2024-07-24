DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. Partnerships & Growth Highlighted in Leading Automotive Trade Publication

Philadelphia, PA, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



- DriveItAway has forged four major partnerships so far in 2024, to enable it to rapidly scale sales, market share, and profits in its goal to become the national retail software platform providing subprime and deep subprime buyers an “on-ramp for new car acquisitions



- AutoRemarketing, a long-time national leading trade publication for the automotive industry, recently highlighted DriveItAway’s rapid-fire deal-making in 2024, with DriveItAway’s national partnership with Partners Personnel in February, its agreement with Westlake Financial to provide credit lines for approved dealers who want to run cars on its platform in April, the announcement of securing its credit line to finance its own vehicle fleet with by AutoLeasing II in May, and it's just announced partnership with Corporate Claims Management, to provide fleet maintenance, service, and accident management for its fleet

- As reliable transportation is vital for working Americans, and new vehicle purchases become more and more difficult for those with little down payment or less than stellar credit, DriveItAway is laying the groundwork for massive growth





PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, July 24, 2024 – DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (“DriveItAway” OTC Marketplace: DWAY), an automotive industry leader in new digital mobility platforms with its unique “micro-lease to purchase” technology, continues to gain traction and visibility in its mission to enable all to drive, just as market conditions are making it more and more difficult for average consumers to buy or lease vehicles.



DriveItAway’s steady stream of industry partnerships and announcement recently caught the attention of one of the leading national trade publications in the automotive industry, AutoRemarketing, with a feature article on the company alongside major news on other high-growth market entrants Carvana, Tekion, and VinFast.

“If the series of developments is an indication of its 2024 to-do list, DriveItAway Holdings is making the kind of steady progress that reinforce social media memes about business productivity,” starts off this feature article on DriveItAway by AutoRemarketing, as it highlights the four major partnerships DriveItAway has announced so far in 2024 –

In February, DriveItAway announced the national rollout of its partnership with Partners Personnel, the 12 th largest and fastest growing industrial staffing organization in the US, to enable all employees to drive, and then buy, the vehicle of his/her choice regardless of cash down or credit score, with a focus on getting people to the job with reliable transportation

In April, DriveItAway, at AutoRemarketing's Auto Intel Summit + National Remarketing Conference, announced the offering of its retail app, software platform, and lead base to all interested car dealers, combined with DriveItAway fleet credit line financing offered by Westlake Fleet, part of Westlake Financial

In May, DriveItAway announced the closing of a $2 million credit line funding to operate and run its own fleet of vehicles, to show dealers how it is done, by AutoLeasing II, led by a noted national leader in the vehicle rental industry.

In July, DriveItAway just announced its partnership with a leading national fleet service management company, Corporate Claims Management, to directly manage all vehicle road service, including maintenance, mechanical repairs and body shop repairs.

“We are honored and delighted to be featured on what has become, since its publication over three decades ago, one of the best leading sources of automotive news for the industry, in all topics that deal with automotive retail, wholesale, finance, and technology,” says DriveItAway CEO John F. Possumato, “the print publication is second to none, I (and many in the industry) rely on their daily morning email publication, ‘AutoRemarketing Today,’ to start the day and find out what is going on in the industry, and their national conferences, Used Car Week and the Auto Intel Summit + National Remarketing Conference, have become the ‘must attend’ events in the industry.”

Continues Possumato “Looking to dramatically scale and grow our company, we have many more partnerships and more progress to announce this year, and, as always, one of our proudest moments is when AutoRemarketing considers these worthy enough to note in their highly regarded publication.”

DriveItAway, offers a unique ‘micro-lease to purchase technology,’ allowing customers to drive a vehicle of their choice immediately, without a down payment, long-term financial commitment or approvals based on credit score, always with the option to buy the vehicle at any time. DriveItAway technology is a software platform and app designed for automotive retailers. It reduces the risk associated with subprime or deep subprime credit transactions for both dealers and drivers, leading to satisfied customers and an increase in market share, converting “turn-downs” into happy customers.





About DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive “Pay as You Go” app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions-driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities. The company is now introducing its ‘subscription to ownership’ micro lease platform to enable all consumers to drive and acquire new electric vehicles with its “EVs for Everyone” initiative.

