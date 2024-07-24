AIM Announces New Positive Data on Ampligen’s Anti-Tumor Potential When Used as Part of a Combination Therapy

OCALA, Fla., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced the publication of new pre-clinical data concerning the company’s drug Ampligen as part of a combinational therapy in the treatment of melanoma, showing that combination dendritic cell-based vaccines including anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors and Ampligen-containing chemokine modulation helped slow tumor cell growth and improved survival in a mouse model.



“Therapeutic Anti-Tumor Efficacy of DC-Based Vaccines Targeting TME-Associated Antigens is Improved When Combined with a Chemokine-Modulating Regimen and/or Anti-PD-L1” was published in the peer-reviewed journal Vaccines.

AIM Medical Officer David Strayer, MD, stated: “This new pre-clinical data further demonstrates Ampligen’s therapeutic potential when used with dendritic-cell vaccines, with anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors, or in combination with both. The data supports AIM’s belief that we are on the right path in our ongoing development of Ampligen as an anti-tumor therapy.”

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “believe,” “potential,” “upcoming” and other variations thereon and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Publication of this data, and pre-clinical and clinical success seen to date, does not guarantee that Ampligen will be approved for the commercial treatment of cancers. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

Investor Contact: JTC Team, LLC Jenene Thomas (833) 475-8247 AIM@jtcir.com