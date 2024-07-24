Antimicrobial Resistance Market Is Expected to Generate $9.5 Billion by 2032: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of antimicrobial resistance market is attributed to the growing burden of antimicrobial resistance around the globe. This increases the demand for novel medications or antibiotics which are used to treat these drug resistant bacterial infections, which propels the market growth. In addition, misuse and overuse of antibiotics in developing countries such as India and China is also increasing the AMR burden and thus boosting the demand for novel antibiotics.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Antimicrobial Resistance Market," The antimicrobial resistance market size was valued at $4.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $9.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Antimicrobial resistance, often abbreviated as AMR, is the term used to describe the ability of microorganisms to resist the effects of various antimicrobial substances. Microbial species including fungi, bacteria, viruses, and others can develop this resistance over time. These microorganisms can become resistant to one or more drugs, leading to situations where they are resistant to multiple drugs, a condition known as multi-drug resistance or sometimes colloquially referred to as a "superbug," particularly when they are resistant to almost all available antibiotics, which is called pan-resistant bacteria.

The global antimicrobial resistance market is experiencing growth due to overuse and misuse of antibiotics, rise in prevalence of antimicrobial resistance bacterial infections and Growth in burden of antimicrobial resistance. However, the global shortage of innovative antibiotics to combat antimicrobial resistance restricts the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in initiative to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) globally is estimated to provide remunerative growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.

Key findings of the study

On the basis of drug class, combination therapies segment dominated the market in 2022.

On the basis of indication, complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) segment dominated the antimicrobial resistance industryin 2022.

On the basis of pathogen, E. coli segment dominated the market in 2022.

On the basis of mechanism of action, cell wall synthesis inhibitors segment dominated the market in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America dominated the market in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

What is the Impact of Recession 2023 on Antimicrobial Resistance Market?

The ongoing global recession had a significant effect on various industries including pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Reduced funding in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and chemicals has led to fluctuations in the development of novel antibiotics.

In addition, it has impacted purchasing decisions for costly medications, potentially affecting the adoption of novel antibiotics.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP & VABP), community-acquired pneumonia (CABP), bloodstream infections and others. The complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) segment had a major share of the antimicrobial resistance market size in 2022, which is attributed to the rise of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) among uropathogenic bacteria that has rendered some traditional antibiotics less effective in treating cUTIs. This challenges healthcare providers to seek alternative treatment strategies and more potent antibiotics.

The cell wall synthesis inhibitors segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on mechanism of action, the cell wall synthesis inhibitors segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for around three-fifths of the global antimicrobial resistance market revenue and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Key players in the market are highly focused on the development of products inhibiting the synthesis of cell wall, which contribute to the segment growth.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global antimicrobial resistance market revenue. North America is witnessing notable growth trends, owing to its well-developed healthcare industry and easy availability of advanced medical solutions.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region estimated to display the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032, which is attributed to the large population base in countries such as China and India, rising healthcare expenditure, huge burden of infectious diseases and developing healthcare infrastructure.

Leading Market Players: -

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Wockhardt Limited.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc

Innoviva, Inc

Merck And Co., Inc.

