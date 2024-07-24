FIntegrate Technology Welcomes Industry Veteran, Mike McKenna, as Senior Sales Executive
Mike’s proven track record and extensive industry contacts will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business. We are fortunate to have someone of his caliber join our organization.”BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIntegrate Technology (FIntegrate), the industry leader in cutting-edge loan portfolio tracking and collection recovery software for financial institutions, announced the addition of Mike McKenna as Senior Sales Executive.
This addition marks a significant step in the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its market presence, bolster its direct sales organization, and foster third-party partnerships. McKenna will report to FIntegrate’s Chief Growth Officer, Jeff Harper.
“Mike’s proven track record and extensive industry contacts will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business,” says Harper. “His extensive knowledge of the financial industry makes him a trusted advisor to both his colleagues and clients. We are fortunate to have someone of his caliber join our organization.”
McKenna brings more than 30 years of sales experience in the financial industry, supporting both community banks and credit unions, as well as the managed healthcare software technology sector. Throughout his tenure as a sales professional, he has represented technologies including deposit operations, enterprise content management (ECM) & BPM workflow, BSA/AML, and real-time fraud solutions. His most recent position was as Senior Sales Executive for Jack Henry & Associates, where he developed relationships and served as a subject matter expert with many of the nation’s top-tier community financial institutions, trade associations, and Fintechs that supply digital banking technology to the industry.
In his position with FIntegrate, McKenna will help financial institutions increase recovery revenue, reduce annual collection expenses and improve productivity via the company’s data-driven analytics software, which includes FusionCRS (collections & recovery), FusionDMS (dispute management), and FusionLRS (image and data conversion).
About FIntegrate Technology
FIntegrate Technology is a leading innovator in the financial technology sector. The company provides cutting-edge Dispute Management Software, Legacy Data Conversion Solutions, and Collections and Recovery Solutions, designed to streamline financial processes and enhance customer experiences. FIntegrate Technology is committed to helping financial institutions optimize their operations and achieve efficiency. For more information, visit fintegratetech.com.
