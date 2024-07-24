Retail Automation Market SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Massive Growth 2026

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The retail automation market size was valued at $11.24 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $23.58 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2026.

North America dominated the retail automation market in 2018 and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to growing demand for highly sophisticated retail services and need to achieve high accuracy levels in retailing operations such as inventory management. Asia-Pacific registered highest CAGR and is further expected to witness significant rise during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of automation tools and its related services from this region.

Retail automation is a set of automated processes that integrate software and hardware solutions to manage the retail activities such as inventory management, product management, workforce management, store audit, and others. Retail automation typically includes self-service processes and standalone kiosks that operate as completely automatic retail stores with the help of software integrations. Rise in margin pressure is driving the retailers to opt for unique solutions that can differentiate them in intense competition and increase in global e-commerce activities across the globe have positively impacted the retail automation market.

The global retail automation market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, which is attributed to rise in need to optimize business processes and increase in need for centralized monitoring & controlling platform for inventory management. In addition, proliferation of mobile devices among consumers has increased the application areas of connected devices. For example, with the help of a mobile application, the consumer can check or buy a product without having to wait in long queues. However, requirement of high initial investment is expected to restrain the growth of the market to a certain extent.

The global retail automation market is segmented based on type, implementation, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market is classified Point-of-Sale (POS), barcode & RFID, electronic shelf label (ESL), camera, autonomous guided vehicle (AGV), and others. Based on Implementation, the market is bifurcated into in-store and warehouse. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, single item stores, fuel stations, and retail pharmacies. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Datalogic S.p.A., Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Fiserv, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Honeywell International Inc., KUKA AG, NCR Corporation, Posiflex Technology Inc., Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, and Zebra Technologies. Major players operating in this market have witnessed high growth in demand for high quality retailing services especially due to rise in consumers purchasing power. This study includes retail automation market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

