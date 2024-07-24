Halberd Corp’s (OTC: HALB) Groundbreaking Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Mitigation Nasal Spray Shows Promising Phase II Initial Test Results

JACKSON CENTER, Pa., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halberd Corporation (OTC-PINK: "HALB”) has announced encouraging preliminary outcomes from its Phase II testing at Mississippi State University (MSU) of its Tri-Ax™ nasal spray, aimed at mitigating the effects of traumatic brain injury (TBI) following head trauma.



Dr. Russell Carr, the project's Principal Investigator, commented: “In the early stages of our Phase II studies, we focused on assessing the efficacy of our innovative Tri-Ax™ nasal spray in producing positive outcomes when administered shortly after a TBI event. We included behavioral function as a key endpoint, which is significantly impacted by TBI.”

Dr. Carr elaborated, “Preliminary data reveal that higher impact forces lead to step-wise changes in motor activity levels. Notably, with one of the higher impact forces, TBI-induced motor activity changes were significantly improved when Tri-Ax™ was administered one hour post-impact. These findings suggest that the therapeutic benefits of Tri-Ax™ can be achieved when administered promptly after injury.”

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President, and CEO, added, “We are optimistic that our successful Phase II testing will highlight the unique advantages of our patent-pending nasal spray in preventing neurodegeneration following head trauma. Potential applications for Halberd’s nasal spray include military and civilian contact sports, law enforcement, hospitals, and emergency response units dealing with automobile accidents and falls. The market potential for this product is substantial if ongoing tests continue to support our initial optimism.”

These results are very encouraging to point of injury (POI) care. Administration of this novel TBI therapeutic translates to the potential of buddy care or self-administration via a developing auto-nasal injector under development at Halberd’s partner Athena GTX.

For more information, please contact:

William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com

support@halberdcorporation.com

https://halberdcorporation.com

Twitter: @HalberdC

About Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM).

Established in 1974, the Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (MSU CVM) comprises six locations, catering to all 82 counties in Mississippi and the broader Southeastern United States. The primary campus, situated in Starkville, encompasses the Wise Center, home to the main teaching hospital known as the Animal Health Center. The faculty and staff of the MSU CVM Department of Comparative Biomedical Sciences cover fundamental scientific disciplines essential for veterinary education. MSU CVM is dedicated to an ethical approach in the treatment of animals, demonstrating a sincere passion and commitment.

About Athena GTX, Inc.

Athena GTX is a certified DoD small business with Corporate Headquarters in Johnston, Iowa. Athena focuses development on wearables and highly mobile, wirelessly connected monitoring technologies, and transitioning those to key markets to meet unmet needs of first responders worldwide. Wireless Patient Monitoring – Athena GTX connects patient and provider About - Athena GTX® Inc.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC-PINK:HALB), a publicly traded entity on the OTC Market, adheres fully to OTC Market reporting regulations. Following its restructuring in April 2020, Halberd secured exclusive global rights to three granted patents and submitted 22 associated provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications. This strategic move aims to augment the company's value for stockholders and generate interest from potential development partners.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company’ cautions our readers that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties and associated estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Halberd Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

(C) 2023, Halberd Corporation