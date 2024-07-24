Submit Release
authID to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 8, 2024

Conference webcast to follow at 5:30 p.m. EDT

DENVER, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  authID Inc. [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of secure identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced the Company will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Thursday, August 8, 2024 after market close. Following issuance of the earnings release, authID Chief Executive Officer Rhon Daguro and Chief Financial Officer Ed Sellitto will host a webcast at 5:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Please note that the webcast will use the Zoom Events platform. Participants are advised to pre-register with a validated email address OR your existing Zoom account. Registrants will receive a confirmation email and calendar notice to add the meeting to your calendar.

During the call, attendees will be invited to ask questions live or through the Q&A option in the Zoom Meeting portal.

A replay of the event and a copy of the presentation will also be available for 90 days at authID’s Investor Relations Events.

About authID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures cyber-savvy enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity and eliminates any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Combining secure digital onboarding, FIDO2 passwordless login, and biometric authentication and account recovery, with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms. Binding a biometric root of trust for each user to their account, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and the more accurate user identity experience demanded by today’s digital ecosystem. Discover more at www.authID.ai.

authID Media Contact

Ed Sellitto
Chief Financial Officer
Investor-Relations@authid.ai


Primary Logo

