Ultragenyx to Present GTX-102 Angelman Syndrome Program Update at the ASF Family Conference and Research Symposium

Presentations will include an encore of the positive interim Phase 1/2 results presented in April at the 76th Annual American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Meeting

NOVATO, Calif., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) today announced that the company will share the latest clinical data, regulatory progress and program next steps for GTX-102, its investigational antisense oligonucleotide for Angelman syndrome, on Wednesday, July 24, at the 2024 Angelman Syndrome Foundation (ASF) Family Conference and Research Symposium in Sandusky, Ohio.



“Since our positive interim Phase 1/2 data presentation at AAN in April, we have continued to see the patients in our study develop new skills across multiple domains with no new serious adverse events,” said Eric Crombez, M.D., chief medical officer at Ultragenyx. “We look forward to working with the ASF and the broader community as we prepare to initiate a global randomized study by the end of this year.”

The ASF data presentation will review the previously disclosed Phase 1/2 results presented at AAN and an update on plans to initiate a Phase 3 pivotal trial by the end of the year.

ASF 2024 Presentation Details:

Title: Developing Treatments for Complex Rare Diseases

Session: Industry Introduction with Ultragenyx

Presenter: Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and president of Ultragenyx

Date / Time: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 3:10 pm Eastern Time

Title: GTX-102 Angelman Program Update

Session: Industry Overview and Updates

Presenter: Kim Goodspeed, M.D., medical director, global clinical development at Ultragenyx

Date / Time: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 3:40 pm Eastern Time

Both presentations will be livestreamed from the ASF website: https://asfconference.org/family-conference/

About GTX-102

GTX-102 is an investigational antisense oligonucleotide delivered via intrathecal administration and designed to target and inhibit expression of UBE3A-AS. Nonclinical studies have shown that GTX-102 reduces levels of UBE3A-AS and reactivates expression of the paternal UBE3A allele in neurons of the central nervous system (CNS). Reactivation of paternal UBE3A expression in animal models of Angelman syndrome has been associated with improvements in some of the neurological symptoms associated with the condition. GTX-102 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, and Fast Track Designation from the FDA and Orphan Designation and PRIME designation from the EMA.

About Angelman Syndrome

Angelman syndrome is a rare, neurogenetic disorder caused by loss-of-function of the maternally inherited allele of the UBE3A gene. The maternal-specific inheritance pattern of Angelman syndrome is due to genomic imprinting of UBE3A in neurons of the central nervous system (CNS), a naturally occurring phenomenon in which the maternal UBE3A allele is expressed and the paternal UBE3A is not. Silencing of the paternal UBE3A allele is regulated by the UBE3A antisense transcript (UBE3A-AS), the intended target of GTX-102. In almost all cases of Angelman syndrome, the maternal UBE3A allele is either missing or mutated, resulting in limited to no protein expression. This condition is generally not inherited but instead occurs spontaneously. It is estimated to affect approximately 60,000 people in commercially accessible geographies.

Individuals with Angelman syndrome have a lifelong neurodevelopmental disorder including cognitive impairment, motor impairment, balance issues and debilitating seizures. Some individuals with Angelman syndrome are unable to walk and most do not speak. Anxiety and disturbed sleep can be serious challenges in individuals with Angelman syndrome. Although individuals with Angelman syndrome have a normal lifespan, they require continuous care and are unable to live independently. Angelman syndrome is not a degenerative disorder, but the loss of the UBE3A protein expression in neurons results in abnormal communications between neurons. Angelman syndrome is often misdiagnosed as autism or cerebral palsy. There are no currently approved therapies for Angelman syndrome; however, several symptoms of this disorder can be reversed in adult animal models of Angelman syndrome, suggesting that improvement of symptoms can potentially be achieved at any age.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company's website at: www.ultragenyx.com.

