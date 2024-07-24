Submit Release
Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $27.6 Million or $0.94 Per Diluted Share

Results Highlighted by Record Loan Growth and Net Interest Margin Expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported earnings of $27.6 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. This compares to net income of $27.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. Record loan growth, stable asset quality and net interest margin expansion contributed to second quarter operating results.

       
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2Q24
 		  1Q24
 		  2Q23
Net income $ 27,598     $ 25,887     $ 27,664  
Net income per share, diluted   0.94       0.88       0.94  
       
Net interest income $ 62,022     $ 60,070     $ 60,929  
Provision for credit losses(1)   1,300       1,425       2,350  
Non-interest income   23,655       23,271       22,860  
Non-interest expenses   49,109       48,961       45,800  
       
Net interest margin   3.26 %     3.20 %     3.42 %
Efficiency ratio(2)   57.26 %     58.68 %     54.57 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3)   8.42 %     8.36 %     7.87 %
Annualized return on average assets(4)   1.35 %     1.28 %     1.46 %
Annualized return on average equity(4)   12.64 %     12.09 %     13.87 %
       


“Our second quarter results were solid, with record quarterly loan growth, stable credit quality metrics, solid contributions from our non-interest income revenue sources and net interest margin expansion,” commented James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Total loans increased $652 million, or 12%, over the last 12 months, $221 million of which was generated during the second quarter of this year. Just as important, second quarter loan growth, led by an increase in Commercial & Industrial (C&I) line of credit expansion, was experienced within all loan categories and spread across all markets.

“Once again, strong non-interest income helped to fuel our operating results for the second quarter of 2024, with our Treasury Management and Wealth Management & Trust (WM&T) groups posting record quarterly revenue. While treasury management fees continued to benefit from customer growth and increased transaction volume, WM&T income was boosted by strong equity market performance, quarterly fees, and net new business expansion,” Hillebrand continued. “Further, we are encouraged by our net interest margin improvement and prospects for continued expansion. Second quarter net interest margin expanded six basis points compared to the linked quarter, boosted by robust loan growth, higher interest earning asset yields and a slow-down in deposit cost expansion.”

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $8.32 billion in assets, $6.07 billion in loans and $6.57 billion in total deposits. The Company’s combined enterprise, which encompasses 72 branch offices across three contiguous states, will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic footprint that provides significant growth opportunities in both the banking and WM&T arenas.

Key factors contributing to the second quarter of 2024 results included:

  • Total loans increased $652 million, or 12%, over the last 12 months, while growing a record $221 million, or 4%, on the linked quarter. Broad based loan growth during the quarter included increases in all markets and across all loan categories, with C&I growth of $63 million, or 5%, posting the largest gain. The yield earned on loans increased to 6.06% for the second quarter of 2024, benefiting from average balance growth and interest rate expansion.
  • Deposit balances expanded $361 million, or 6% over the last 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher cost deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts declined $284 million, or 16%, while interest-bearing deposits grew $645 million, or 15%, led by time deposit growth. On the linked quarter, total deposits contracted $40 million, or 1%, led entirely by interest-bearing deposits.
  • Net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 2%, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter a year ago, with net interest margin compressing 16 bps to 3.26%. On the linked quarter, net interest income increased $2.0 million, or 3%, while net interest margin expanded 6 bps to 3.26%, representing the first time in six quarters that net interest margin has expanded.
  • The Company recorded credit loss expense(1) of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, consistent with strong loan growth and other factors within the CECL allowance model.
  • Non-interest income increased $795,000, or 3%, over the second quarter of 2023. WM&T income expanded $649,000, or 6%, to a record $10.8 million, benefitting from strong quarterly fees, improved market conditions and net new business expansion. Treasury management fees also set a record, growing $276,000, or 11% over the last 12 months to $2.8 million. While card income increased $211,000, other non-interest income declined $588,000 over the second quarter of 2023, as the Company elected to strategically exit its insurance captive in late 2023.
  • Total non-interest expenses increased $3.3 million, or 7%, during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expenses associated with annual merit increases, increased bonus accruals and elevated health insurance claims activity. Overall, non-interest expenses tracked closely to management expectations.
  • Tangible common equity per share(3) was $23.22 on June 30, 2024, compared to $22.50 on March 31, 2024, and $20.17 on June 30, 2023.

Hillebrand concluded, “In May 2024, we once again received the 2023 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup award, recognizing the top 10% of community banks based on various profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics. The pool of banks considered for recognition included all exchange-traded domestic banks with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2023. This recognition not only reflects the success of Stock Yards, but our dedication to providing high quality service to the communities we serve.” Stock Yards Bancorp has been awarded the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup a total of nine times.

Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2024, Compared with Second Quarter 2023

Net interest income, the Company’s largest source of revenue, increased by $1.1 million, or 2%, to $62.0 million. Strong organic loan growth, higher interest earning asset yields and a slow-down in deposit cost expansion contributed to net interest income growth.

  • Total interest income increased by $17.2 million, or 21%, to $100.3 million.
    • Interest income and fees on loans increased $17.7 million, or 24%, over the prior year quarter. Consistent with the $687 million, or 13%, increase in average loans and interest rate expansion, the average quarterly yield earned on loans increased 57 basis points over the past 12 months to 6.06%.
    • Interest income on securities decreased $1.2 million, or 13%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. While average securities balances have declined $227 million, or 13%, over the past 12 months, the rate earned on securities remained steady at 2.05%. Over the past 12 months, cash flows from investment portfolio maturities and pay downs have been utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity in lieu of redeployment into the portfolio.
    • Interest income on overnight funds increased $493,000, or 30%, consistent with the $27 million quarter over prior year quarter average balance increase coupled with the increase in the Federal Funds Target Rate.
  • Total interest expense increased $16.1 million, or 73%, to $38.3 million, as the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 94 basis points to 2.75%. For the fifth consecutive linked quarter end, the pace of expansion of total interest-bearing liability costs has slowed.
    • Interest expense on deposits increased $14.5 million over the past 12 months, as the overall cost of interest- bearing deposits increased to 2.56% in the second quarter of 2024 from 1.55% in the second quarter of 2023. Interest expense expansion was spread over most deposit categories, with time deposits expanding the most at $6.2 million.
    • Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances increased $1.3 million, or 33%. In 2024, in lieu of aggressive deposit promotions, the Company has increased short-term borrowings to fund loan growth, in anticipation of securities maturing in the second half of 2024.

For the second quarter of 2024, consistent with strong loan growth, a slight deterioration in unemployment projections, net recoveries, a marginal increase in specific reserves and other factors within the CECL allowance model, the Company recorded $1.1 million in credit loss expense(1) for loans. In addition, the Company recorded $225,000 expense for off balance sheet exposures associated with expansion of Construction & Land Development and C&I lines of credit. For the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded $2.2 million in credit loss expense for loans and $200,000 provision expense for off balance sheet exposures.

Non-interest income increased $795,000, or 3%, to $23.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2023.

  • WM&T income ended the second quarter of 2024 at a record $10.8 million, increasing $649,000, or 6%, over the second quarter of 2023. WM&T income benefited from net new business growth and equity market performance, coupled with higher quarterly fees collected. WM&T AUM expanded $503 million, or 7%, over the past 12 months to $7.48 billion at quarter end.
  • Compared to the second quarter of 2023, treasury management fees increased $276,000, or 11%, to a record $2.8 million. The consistent treasury management growth has been driven by strong transaction volume, organic growth, modified fee schedules, strong foreign exchange income, new product sales and continued expansion of existing relationships.
  • Card income increased $211,000, or 4%, over the second quarter of 2023, driven by transaction volume and increased interchange income.
  • Other non-interest income declined $588,000 over the second quarter of 2023, as the Company elected to strategically exit its insurance captive in late 2023.

Non-interest expenses, which tracked closely with management expectations, increased $3.3 million, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, to $49.1 million.

  • Compensation and benefits expense increased $2.5 million, or 9%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, consistent with the increase in annual merit increases, increased bonus accruals and elevated health insurance claims activity.
  • Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $305,000, or 9%, over the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to the relocation of all WM&T employees to a consolidated central location.
  • Technology and communication expenses, which include computer software amortization, equipment depreciation and expenditures related to investments in technology needed to maintain and improve the quality of customer delivery channels, information security and internal resources, increased $675,000, or 16%, consistent with software upgrades and increased compliance expense.
  • Marketing and business development expenses decreased $188,000 or 11%, compared to the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower advertising and customer entertainment expense.
  • Legal and professional fees increased $366,000 compared to the second quarter of 2023, led by increased compliance-related consulting in preparation for expanded regulatory oversight in conjunction with future growth and higher collection related legal expenses.
  • FDIC insurance expense increased $382,000, or 49%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. This expense moves in tandem with asset growth and the FDIC mandated uniform base rate assessment (which was increased in the second quarter of the prior year).
  • Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships declined $324,000 compared to the second quarter of 2023. Effective January 1, 2024, the Bank adopted ASU 2023-02 and began booking tax credit amortization expense for all income tax credit projects as a component of tax expense via the proportional amortization method.
  • Other non-interest expenses declined $533,000, or 19%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to the Company’s strategic decision to exit its insurance captive in late 2023.

Financial Condition – June 30, 2024, Compared with June 30, 2023

Total assets increased $583 million, or 8%, year over year to $8.32 billion.

Total loans increased $652 million, or 12%, to $6.07 billion, with the commercial real estate and C&I portfolio combining to represent 56% of the growth. In addition to the robust loan growth, the Company has benefitted from the higher rate environment that has generally slowed or muted loan payoff activity. Total line of credit usage was 41.1% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 40.1% as of June 30, 2023, with C&I line of credit usage expanding to 30.8% as of period end.

Total investment securities decreased $200 million, or 13%, year over year. The overall portfolio yield was 2.05% for the second quarter of 2024, which was unchanged from the second quarter of 2023. Over the past 12 months, cash flows from the investment portfolio have been utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity in lieu of redeployment.

Total deposits increased $361 million, or 6%, over the past 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher cost deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts declined $284 million, or 16%, while interest-bearing deposits grew $645 million, or 15%, led by time deposit growth.

For the first six months of 2024, the Company recorded net loan recoveries of $531,000. This compares to $221,000 in net charge offs during the same period in 2023. Non-performing loans totaled $18 million, or 0.29% of total loans outstanding on June 30, 2024, compared to $18 million, or 0.33% of total loans outstanding on June 30, 2023. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans ended at 1.35% on June 30, 2024, compared to 1.43% on June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company continued to be “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions, with all capital ratios experiencing meaningful growth. Total equity to assets(3) was 10.76% and the tangible common equity ratio(3) was 8.42% on June 30, 2024, compared to 10.45% and 7.87% on June 30, 2023, respectively.

In May 2024, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. The dividend was paid July 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 17, 2024.

No shares have been purchased since 2020, and approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan, which expires in May 2025.

Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2024, Compared with First Quarter 2024

Net interest margin improved six basis points on the linked quarter to 3.26%, boosted by loan growth, higher interest earning asset yields and a slow-down in deposit cost expansion.

Net interest income increased $2.0 million, or 3%, over the prior quarter to $62.0 million.

  • Total interest income increased $3.8 million, or 4%, led by the increase in interest income on loans.
  • Total interest expense increased $1.8 million, or 5%,
    • Interest expense on deposits decreased $243,000, led by the interest-bearing demand and money market categories.
    • Interest expense on FHLB advances increased $2.3 million, or 76%. The Bank has increased short-term borrowings to fund current year loan growth (in lieu of aggressive deposit promotions), in anticipation of securities maturing in the second half of the year.

The Company recorded $1.3 million in provision for credit losses(1) during the second quarter of 2024, which included a $1.1 million provision for credit losses on loans and $225,000 of credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $1.4 million in provision for credit losses, which included a $1.2 million provision for credit losses on loans and $250,000 of credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures.

Non-interest income increased $384,000, or 2%, on the linked quarter.

  • WM&T income expanded $24,000 to record levels, consistent with market expansion and net new business growth.
  • Card income increased $241,000, or 5%, consistent with increased transaction volume.
  • Treasury management fees increased $200,000, ending at $2.8 million, a quarterly record.

Non-interest expenses increased $148,000, to $49.1 million, as decreases in employee benefits and technology and communication expenses were offset by increases in compensation, net occupancy and equipment and marketing and business development expenses.

Financial Condition – June 30, 2024, Compared with March 31, 2024

Total assets increased $192 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter to $8.32 billion.

Total loans expanded $221 million, or 4%, on the linked quarter, led by increases in every loan category. Total line of credit usage was 41.1% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 38.9% as of March 31, 2024, driven by strong production. C&I line of credit usage totaled 30.8% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 27.3% as of March 31, 2024.

Total deposits decreased $40 million, or 1%, on the linked quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $1 million, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts contracted $41 million. Time deposit growth of $22 million was partially offset by $64 million of money market contraction.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $8.32 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company’s management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its banking subsidiary operates; competition for the Company’s customers from other providers of financial services; changes in, or forecasts of, future political and economic conditions, inflation and efforts to control it; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company’s customers; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

   
Contact: T. Clay Stinnett
Executive Vice President,
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
(502) 625-0890
   


 
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)
Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
(In thousands unless otherwise noted)
    Three Months Ended
 		  Six Months Ended
 		     
    June 30,
 		  June 30,
 		     
Income Statement Data   2024
 		  2023
 		  2024
 		  2023
 		     
                               
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5)   $ 62,113     $ 61,074     $ 122,279     $ 124,319        
Interest income:                              
Loans   $ 90,018     $ 72,308     $ 175,858     $ 141,095        
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   2,157     1,664     4,253     3,245        
Mortgage loans held for sale   74     77     105     118        
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   470     275     938     440        
Investment securities   7,585     8,739     15,695     17,632        
Total interest income   100,304     83,063     196,849     162,530        
Interest expense:                              
Deposits   31,623     17,081     63,489     30,580        
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   771     376     1,702     832        
Federal funds purchased   139     170     275     347        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   5,263     3,962     8,260     5,696        
Subordinated debentures   486     545     1,031     1,074        
Total interest expense   38,282     22,134     74,757     38,529        
Net interest income   62,022     60,929     122,092     124,001        
Provision for credit losses (1)   1,300     2,350     2,725     4,975        
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   60,722     58,579     119,367     119,026        
Non-interest income:                              
Wealth management and trust services   10,795     10,146     21,566     19,673        
Deposit service charges   2,180     2,201     4,316     4,350        
Debit and credit card income   4,923     4,712     9,605     9,194        
Treasury management fees   2,825     2,549     5,450     4,867        
Mortgage banking income   1,017     1,030     1,965     2,068        
Net investment product sales commissions and fees   800     800     1,665     1,554        
Bank owned life insurance   595     559     1,183     1,108        
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment   20     (225 )   20     (227 )      
Other   500     1,088     1,156     2,320        
Total non-interest income   23,655     22,860     46,926     44,907        
Non-interest expenses:                              
Compensation   24,634     22,107     48,855     44,003        
Employee benefits   5,086     5,061     10,962     10,114        
Net occupancy and equipment   3,819     3,514     7,489     7,413        
Technology and communication   4,894     4,219     9,963     8,470        
Debit and credit card processing   1,811     1,706     3,557     3,125        
Marketing and business development   1,596     1,784     2,671     2,879        
Postage, printing and supplies   913     889     1,839     1,763        
Legal and professional   1,185     819     2,300     1,616        
FDIC insurance   1,161     779     2,273     1,914        
Capital and deposit based taxes   673     607     1,303     1,246        
Intangible amortization   1,051     1,172     2,103     2,352        
Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships   -     324     -     647        
Other   2,286     2,819     4,755     5,572        
Total non-interest expenses   49,109     45,800     98,070     91,114        
Income before income tax expense   35,268     35,639     68,223     72,819        
Income tax expense   7,670     7,975     14,738     16,107        
Net income   $ 27,598     $ 27,664     $ 53,485     $ 56,712        
                               
Net income per share - Basic   $ 0.94     $ 0.95     $ 1.83     $ 1.94        
Net income per share - Diluted   0.94     0.94     1.82     1.93        
Cash dividend declared per share   0.30     0.29     0.60     0.58        
                               
Weighted average shares - Basic   29,283     29,223     29,267     29,200        
Weighted average shares - Diluted   29,383     29,340     29,372     29,353        
                               
            June 30,
 		     
Balance Sheet Data               2024
 		  2023
 		     
                               
Investment securities               $ 1,342,354     $ 1,542,753        
Loans               6,070,963     5,418,609        
Allowance for credit losses on loans               82,155     77,710        
Total assets               8,315,325     7,732,552        
Non-interest bearing deposits               1,482,514     1,766,132        
Interest bearing deposits               5,086,724     4,442,248        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances               400,000     400,000        
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)               (94,980 )   (107,416 )      
Stockholders' equity               894,535     808,082        
                               
Total shares outstanding               29,388     29,323        
Book value per share (3)               $ 30.44     $ 27.56        
Tangible common equity per share (3)               23.22     20.17        
Market value per share               49.67     45.37        
                               
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)
Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
                               
    Three Months Ended
 		  Six Months Ended
 		     
    June 30,
 		  June 30,
 		     
Average Balance Sheet Data   2024
 		  2023
 		  2024
 		  2023
 		     
                               
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   $ 158,512     $ 131,958     $ 156,251     $ 136,369        
Mortgage loans held for sale   6,204     8,420     5,417     7,446        
Investment securities   1,491,865     1,719,045     1,535,132     1,736,734        
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   29,735     25,074     25,428     20,311        
Loans   5,973,801     5,286,597     5,891,363     5,261,876        
Total interest earning assets   7,660,117     7,171,094     7,613,591     7,162,736        
Total assets   8,246,735     7,579,439     8,200,049     7,587,211        
Non-interest bearing deposits   1,515,708     1,781,338     1,508,155     1,829,554        
Interest bearing deposits   4,971,804     4,414,599     5,015,274     4,447,194        
Total deposits   6,487,512     6,195,937     6,523,429     6,276,748        
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   147,327     133,051     156,133     117,525        
Federal funds purchased   10,127     13,602     10,144     14,915        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   441,484     348,352     357,967     256,215        
Subordinated debentures   26,806     26,508     26,800     26,458        
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,597,548     4,916,112     5,566,338     4,862,307        
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (99,640 )   (102,970 )   (97,693 )   (104,856 )      
Total stockholders' equity   878,233     799,886     869,616     788,782        
                               
Performance Ratios                              
Annualized return on average assets (4)   1.35%     1.46%     1.31%     1.51%        
Annualized return on average equity (4)   12.64%     13.87%     12.37%     14.50%        
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent   3.26%     3.42%     3.23%     3.50%        
Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent   27.58%     27.43%     27.73%     26.63%        
Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2)   57.26%     54.47%     57.96%     53.84%        
                               
Capital Ratios                              
Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3)               10.76%     10.45%        
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)               8.42%     7.87%        
Average stockholders' equity to average assets               10.61%     10.40%        
Total risk-based capital               12.62%     12.78%        
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital               11.07%     11.20%        
Tier 1 risk-based capital               11.43%     11.61%        
Leverage               9.95%     9.83%        
                               
Loan Segmentation                              
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied               $ 1,652,614     $ 1,477,733        
Commercial real estate - owner occupied               943,013     873,980        
Commercial and industrial               1,356,970     1,233,642        
Residential real estate - owner occupied               749,870     664,870        
Residential real estate - non-owner occupied               365,846     338,727        
Construction and land development               586,820     451,324        
Home equity lines of credit               223,304     202,574        
Consumer               151,221     139,602        
Leases               17,258     13,967        
Credit cards               24,047     22,190        
Total loans and leases               $ 6,070,963     $ 5,418,609        
                               
Asset Quality Data                              
Non-accrual loans               $ 17,371     $ 17,364        
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty               -     -        
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing               186     437        
Total non-performing loans               17,557     17,801        
Other real estate owned               10     677        
Total non-performing assets               $ 17,567     $ 18,478        
Non-performing loans to total loans               0.29%     0.33%        
Non-performing assets to total assets               0.21%     0.24%        
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans               1.35%     1.43%        
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans               1.39%     1.48%        
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans               468%     437%        
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   $ 183     $ (113 )   $ 531     $ (221 )      
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6)   0.00%     0.00%     0.01%     0.00%        
                               
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)
Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
                               
    Quarterly Comparison
Income Statement Data   6/30/24
 		  3/31/24
 		  12/31/23
 		  9/30/23
 		  6/30/23
                               
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5)   $ 62,113     $ 60,167     $ 62,112     $ 61,437     $ 61,074  
Net interest income   $ 62,022     $ 60,070     $ 62,016     $ 61,315     $ 60,929  
Provision for credit losses (1)   1,300     1,425     6,046     2,775     2,350  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   60,722     58,645     55,970     58,540     58,579  
Non-interest income:                              
Wealth management and trust services   10,795     10,771     10,099     10,030     10,146  
Deposit service charges   2,180     2,136     2,244     2,272     2,201  
Debit and credit card income   4,923     4,682     5,374     4,870     4,712  
Treasury management fees   2,825     2,625     2,531     2,635     2,549  
Mortgage banking income   1,017     948     823     814     1,030  
Loss on sale of securities   -     -     (44 )   -     -  
Net investment product sales commissions and fees   800     865     860     791     800  
Bank owned life insurance   595     588     576     569     559  
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment   20     -     (105 )   302     (225 )
Other   500     656     2,059     613     1,088  
Total non-interest income   23,655     23,271     24,417     22,896     22,860  
Non-interest expenses:                              
Compensation   24,634     24,221     24,494     23,379     22,107  
Employee benefits   5,086     5,876     3,829     4,508     5,061  
Net occupancy and equipment   3,819     3,670     5,150     3,821     3,514  
Technology and communication   4,894     5,069     4,612     4,236     4,219  
Debit and credit card processing   1,811     1,746     1,719     1,637     1,706  
Marketing and business development   1,596     1,075     1,754     1,357     1,784  
Postage, printing and supplies   913     926     903     938     889  
Legal and professional   1,185     1,115     1,293     1,049     819  
FDIC insurance   1,161     1,112     1,060     937     779  
Capital and deposit based taxes   673     630     601     629     607  
Intangible amortization   1,051     1,052     1,167     1,167     1,172  
Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships   -     -     324     323     324  
Other   2,286     2,469     3,107     2,721     2,819  
Total non-interest expenses   49,109     48,961     50,013     46,702     45,800  
Income before income tax expense   35,268     32,955     30,374     34,734     35,639  
Income tax expense   7,670     7,068     6,430     7,642     7,975  
Net income   $ 27,598     $ 25,887     $ 23,944     $ 27,092     $ 27,664  
                               
                               
Net income per share - Basic   $ 0.94     $ 0.89     $ 0.82     $ 0.93     $ 0.95  
Net income per share - Diluted   0.94     0.88     0.82     0.92     0.94  
Cash dividend declared per share   0.30     0.30     0.30     0.30     0.29  
                               
Weighted average shares - Basic   29,283     29,250     29,226     29,223     29,223  
Weighted average shares - Diluted   29,383     29,361     29,331     29,336     29,340  
                               
    Quarterly Comparison
Balance Sheet Data   6/30/24
 		  3/31/24
 		  3/31/24
 		  9/30/23
 		  6/30/23
                               
Cash and due from banks   $ 85,441     $ 71,676     $ 94,466     $ 79,538     $ 111,126  
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   118,910     88,547     171,493     113,499     103,204  
Mortgage loans held for sale   6,438     6,462     6,056     6,535     7,069  
Investment securities   1,342,354     1,379,212     1,471,016     1,465,453     1,542,753  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   31,462     24,675     16,236     26,241     27,366  
Loans   6,070,963     5,849,715     5,771,038     5,617,084     5,418,609  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   82,155     80,897     79,374     78,075     77,710  
Goodwill   194,074     194,074     194,074     194,074     194,074  
Total assets   8,315,325     8,123,128     8,170,102     7,903,430     7,732,552  
Non-interest bearing deposits   1,482,514     1,481,217     1,548,624     1,714,918     1,766,132  
Interest bearing deposits   5,086,724     5,127,863     5,122,124     4,687,889     4,442,248  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   152,948     162,528     152,991     113,894     138,347  
Federal funds purchased   10,029     9,961     12,852     11,518     11,646  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   400,000     200,000     200,000     350,000     400,000  
Subordinated debentures   26,806     26,806     26,740     26,641     26,541  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (94,980 )   (95,054 )   (92,798 )   (127,905 )   (107,416 )
Stockholders' equity   894,535     874,711     858,103     806,918     808,082  
                               
Total shares outstanding   29,388     29,393     29,329     29,323     29,323  
Book value per share (3)   30.44     $ 29.76     $ 29.26     $ 27.52     $ 27.56  
Tangible common equity per share (3)   23.22     22.50     21.95     20.17     20.17  
Market value per share   49.67     48.91     51.49     39.29     45.37  
                               
Capital Ratios                              
Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3)   10.76%     10.77%     10.50%     10.21%     10.45%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)   8.42%     8.36%     8.09%     7.69%     7.87%  
Average stockholders' equity to average assets   10.65%     10.56%     10.07%     10.39%     10.53%  
Total risk-based capital   12.62%     12.69%     12.56%     12.71%     12.78%  
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital   11.07%     11.11%     11.04%     11.17%     11.20%  
Tier 1 risk-based capital   11.43%     11.49%     11.43%     11.57%     11.61%  
Leverage   9.95%     9.82%     9.62%     9.80%     9.83%  
                               
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)
Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
                               
    Quarterly Comparison
Average Balance Sheet Data   6/30/24
 		  3/31/24
 		  12/31/23
 		  9/30/23
 		  6/30/23
                               
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   $ 158,512     $ 153,990     $ 258,950     $ 124,653     $ 131,958  
Mortgage loans held for sale   6,204     4,629     5,305     7,112     8,420  
Investment securities   1,491,865     1,578,401     1,618,799     1,659,888     1,719,045  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   29,735     21,121     20,519     27,290     25,074  
Loans   5,973,801     5,808,924     5,676,193     5,486,262     5,286,597  
Total interest earning assets   7,660,117     7,567,065     7,579,766     7,305,205     7,171,094  
Total assets   8,246,735     8,153,364     8,116,569     7,805,154     7,594,901  
Non-interest bearing deposits   1,515,708     1,500,602     1,663,962     1,731,724     1,781,338  
Interest bearing deposits   4,971,804     5,058,743     5,025,240     4,509,411     4,414,599  
Total deposits   6,487,512     6,559,345     6,689,202     6,241,135     6,195,937  
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase   147,327     164,979     130,148     127,063     113,051  
Federal funds purchased   10,127     10,161     13,606     11,776     13,602  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   441,484     274,451     205,435     401,630     348,352  
Subordinated debentures   26,806     26,794     26,706     26,606     26,508  
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,597,548     5,535,128     5,401,135     5,076,486     4,916,112  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (99,640 )   (95,747 )   (125,843 )   (112,329 )   (102,970 )
Total stockholders' equity   878,233     861,029     817,682     810,710     799,886  
                               
Performance Ratios                              
Annualized return on average assets (4)   1.35%     1.28%     1.17%     1.38%     1.46%  
Annualized return on average equity (4)   12.64%     12.09%     11.62%     13.26%     13.87%  
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent   3.26%     3.20%     3.25%     3.34%     3.42%  
Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent   27.58%     27.89%     28.22%     27.15%     27.24%  
Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2)   57.26%     58.68%     57.80%     55.38%     54.57%  
                               
Loans Segmentation                              
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   $ 1,652,614     $ 1,609,483     $ 1,561,689     $ 1,557,977     $ 1,527,453  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   943,013     931,973     907,424     896,522     825,026  
Commercial and industrial   1,356,970     1,293,696     1,307,128     1,251,027     1,233,642  
Residential real estate - owner occupied   749,870     723,234     708,893     696,162     664,870  
Residential real estate - non-owner occupied   365,846     360,958     358,715     349,624     337,961  
Construction and land development   586,820     532,183     531,324     480,120     451,324  
Home equity lines of credit   223,304     212,443     211,390     203,184     202,574  
Consumer   151,221     145,022     145,340     143,703     139,602  
Leases   17,258     16,619     15,503     14,710     13,967  
Credit cards   24,047     24,104     23,632     24,055     22,190  
Total loans and leases   $ 6,070,963     $ 5,849,715     $ 5,771,038     $ 5,617,084     $ 5,418,609  
                               
Asset Quality Data                              
Non-accrual loans   $ 17,371     $ 13,984     $ 19,058     $ 17,227     $ 17,364  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty   -     -     -     -     -  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing   186     106     110     1     437  
Total non-performing loans   17,557     14,090     19,168     17,228     17,801  
Other real estate owned   10     10     10     427     677  
Total non-performing assets   $ 17,567     $ 14,100     $ 19,178     $ 17,655     $ 18,478  
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.29%     0.24%     0.33%     0.31%     0.33%  
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.21%     0.17%     0.23%     0.22%     0.24%  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   1.35%     1.38%     1.38%     1.39%     1.43%  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans   1.38%     1.39%     1.40%     1.42%     1.47%  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans   468%     574%     414%     453%     437%  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   $ 183     $ 348     $ (4,472 )   $ (1,935 )   $ (113 )
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6)   0.00%     0.01%     -0.08%     -0.04%     -0.00%  
                               
Other Information                              
Total assets under management (in millions)   $ 7,479     $ 7,496     $ 7,160     $ 6,670     $ 6,976  
Full-time equivalent employees   1,051     1,062     1,075     1,056     1,056  
                               
(1) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows:
    Quarterly Comparison
(in thousands)   6/30/24
 		  3/31/24
 		  12/31/23
 		  9/30/23
 		  6/30/23
Provision for credit losses - loans   $ 1,075     $ 1,175     $ 5,771     $ 2,300     $ 2,150  
Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures   225     250     275     475     200  
Total provision for credit losses   $ 1,300     $ 1,425     $ 6,046     $ 2,775     $ 2,350  
                               
                               
(2) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income.
    Quarterly Comparison
(Dollars in thousands)   6/30/24
 		  3/31/24
 		  12/31/23
 		  9/30/23
 		  6/30/23
Total non-interest expenses (a)   $ 49,109     $ 48,961     $ 50,013     $ 46,702     $ 45,800  
                               
Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent   $ 62,113     $ 60,167     $ 62,112     $ 61,437     $ 61,074  
Total non-interest income   23,655     23,271     24,417     22,896     22,860  
Total revenue - Non-GAAP (b)   85,768     83,438     86,529     84,333     83,934  
                               
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (a/b)   57.26%     58.68%     57.80%     55.38%     54.57%  
                               
                               
                               
(3) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy:
    Quarterly Comparison
(In thousands, except per share data)   6/30/24
 		  3/31/24
 		  12/31/23
 		  9/30/23
 		  6/30/23
Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a)   $ 894,535     $ 874,711     $ 858,103     $ 806,918     $ 808,082  
Less: Goodwill   (194,074 )   (194,074 )   (194,074 )   (194,074 )   (194,074 )
Less: Core deposit and other intangibles   (18,201 )   (19,252 )   (20,304 )   (21,471 )   (22,638 )
Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c)   $ 682,260     $ 661,385     $ 643,725     $ 591,373     $ 591,370  
                               
Total assets - GAAP (b)   $ 8,315,325     $ 8,123,128     $ 8,170,102     $ 7,903,430     $ 7,732,552  
Less: Goodwill   (194,074 )   (194,074 )   (194,074 )   (194,074 )   (194,074 )
Less: Core deposit and other intangibles   (18,201 )   (19,252 )   (20,304 )   (21,471 )   (22,638 )
Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d)   $ 8,103,050     $ 7,909,802     $ 7,955,724     $ 7,687,885     $ 7,515,840  
                               
Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b)   10.76%     10.77%     10.50%     10.21%     10.45%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d)   8.42%     8.36%     8.09%     7.69%     7.87%  
                               
Total shares outstanding (e)   29,388     29,393     29,329     29,323     29,323  
                               
Book value per share - GAAP (a/e)   $ 30.44     $ 29.76     $ 29.26     $ 27.52     $ 27.56  
Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e)   23.22     22.50     21.95     20.17     20.17  
                               
(4) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity.
                               
(5) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income.
                               
(6) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized.
                               



