Gear Up for the New School Year with Fun, Savings, and Convenience at Walmart

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As parents, teachers, and students gear up for the new school year, Walmart is here to make back-to-school shopping a breeze.

Savings for Every Student

Walmart is committed to keeping prices low on everything you need. Stock up on essential school supplies from Walmart's trusted Pen+Gear brand and national favorites like Crayola and Elmer's without sacrificing quality.

Fun Finds for All Ages

School shopping shouldn't be all pencils and notebooks! Walmart has a wide variety of fun finds that will make students of all ages excited for the new year. From trendy backpacks with built-in fidget features to sensory-friendly options, Walmart caters to every style and need.

First Day Style

Looking to make a statement on the first day of school? No Boundaries, Walmart's exclusive private brand, is getting a refresh with a youthful and stylish collection designed for self-expression. Browse incredible deals on apparel for students of all ages, from trendy styles from Free Assembly and Wonder Nation to top picks from national brands like Levi's and Crocs.

College-Bound Essentials

Walmart is your one-stop shop for everything you need to outfit your dorm room or apartment, too. From stylish furniture and on-trend décor to essential kitchenware and personal care items, Walmart can make your college haven feel like home. Plus, stock up on healthy and affordable lunch and snack options from Great Value and bettergoods, including a new one-click lunch basket that provides two weeks of lunches for just $2 per day !

Supplies for Teachers

Teachers can also count on Walmart to make Back to School shopping affordable and easy, offering bulk supplies on top items like crayons and pencils and everyday low prices on classroom essentials such as dry-erase markers, planners, and more. With Walmart's easy-to-use digital tools like the Teacher's List for creating checklists and the Classroom Registry experience for supporting educators with their supply needs, teachers can feel prepared for a smooth first day back.

Shop How You Want, When You Want

Whether you prefer shopping in-store, online, or on the app, Walmart makes it easy. With convenient options like curbside pickup, in-store pickup, and express, early and late-night delivery, Walmart caters to everyone's busy schedules.

Visit your local Walmart, download the Walmart app, or browse the extensive Back to School selection online at Walmart.com today!