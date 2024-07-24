Linc Drinks Bolsters Business Development with Seasoned Leader Stuart Gibbons

LONDON, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linc Drinks , an innovator in the beverage industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Stuart Gibbons as Non-Executive Director, Head of Business Development. Stuart Gibbons brings a wealth of experience in sales, marketing, and investment, with a proven track record of driving growth across diverse sectors.

Stuart Gibbons boasts a remarkable career spanning over two decades. He has a keen eye for identifying and capitalizing on opportunities, as evidenced by his success in building and acquiring multiple hospitality businesses, developing a retirement property resort in Portugal, and leading sales & marketing for prestigious organizations like Christie's Great Estates and The Portuguese Chamber of Commerce. Notably, his expertise extends beyond traditional sales channels, encompassing the strategic development of innovative payment systems and securing funding through SIPP investment strategies.

Further solidifying his credentials, Stuart Gibbons is the founder and owner of our regulated client onboarding partners, Citrus Fund Platform, which is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. This prestigious association underscores his deep understanding of financial regulations and his commitment to ethical business practices.

''We are incredibly fortunate to have Stuart Gibbons join our team," said Sam Williams CEO of Linc Drinks. ''His comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, coupled with his proven ability to forge strategic partnerships and secure investment for growth will be instrumental in propelling Linc Drinks to new heights."

Stuart Gibbons appointment underscores Linc Drinks' commitment to accelerating growth and solidifies its position as a frontrunner in the beverage industry. His proven track record in diverse fields, coupled with his leadership of a regulated financial platform, sends a strong message about Linc Drinks' dedication to excellence and its bright future.

