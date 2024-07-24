Seafood Processing Equipment Market to Grow at 5.7% CAGR Reaches $3.47 Billion by 2026 | Key Players & Regional Insights

Seafood Processing Equipment Market

The seafood processing equipment market size was valued at $2,261.7 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $3,478.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Seafood Processing Equipment Market by Seafood Type (Finfish, Crustaceans, Mollusks, and Others) and Equipment Types (Gutting, Scaling, Skinning, Deboning, Filleting, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global seafood processing equipment industry was estimated at $2.26 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $3.47 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019–2026.

Driving Factors and Challenges

The global seafood processing equipment market is on a steady growth trajectory, fueled by expanding aquaculture operations and rising consumer demand for processed seafood. However, challenges such as declining seafood populations and the high capital expenditure associated with automated equipment pose potential obstacles to this growth. Nonetheless, ongoing innovations in seafood processing technologies offer promising opportunities for the industry to overcome these challenges.

Dominant Equipment Segments and Innovations

Within the equipment segment, filleting stands out as the dominant category and is projected to maintain its lead until 2026. This dominance is attributed to the adoption of advanced processing methods aimed at ensuring the safety, freshness, and nutritional value of seafood products without the need for artificial preservatives. Additionally, the deboning segment is expected to experience rapid growth, driven by the adoption of automated bone removal systems that enhance production efficiency and yield.

Key Players and Regional Dynamics

Several key industry players, including JBT, Subzero, BAADER, M.T.C. Food Equipment, Inc., and others, play pivotal roles in driving technological advancements and market expansion. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region emerges as a major contributor to the global seafood processing equipment market, fueled by its thriving aquaculture sector and abundant natural resources. North America also holds significant revenue share in the market, highlighting diverse regional dynamics.

Key Findings of the Seafood Processing Equipment Market:

Based on seafood type, the finfish segment accounted for approximately 66% of the shares of the total in the global seafood processing equipment market in 2018.

Based on seafood type, the crustacean segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period.

Based on equipment type, the other seafood segment accounted for approximately 28% of the total shares in the global market in 2018.

Based on equipment type, the deboning segment in the global seafood processing equipment market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.20 % during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific segment accounted for approximately 65.93% of the total shares in the global market in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.80%.

