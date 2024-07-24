Bakery Processing Equipment Market to Reach $18.7 Bn by 2026 at 6.7% CAGR- The Middleby Corporation, JBT, Heat & Control

Bakery Processing Equipment Market

The bakery processing equipment market size was valued at $11.4 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $18.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global bakery processing equipment market size was $11.4 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $18.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Technological Advancements

Continuous technological advancements are a key driver in the bakery processing equipment market. Innovations such as low-energy ovens and automatic timers in mixers are shaping the industry landscape. For example, ovens produced under the low-energy ovens project utilize advanced infrared technology, resulting in energy reduction and time savings during the bakery process.

Equipment Innovation

Manufacturers are focusing on innovation to meet the growing demand for bakery equipment. Spiral-style mixers are gaining popularity due to their benefits, including high capacity processing and reduced oxidation of dough. Additionally, advancements in ovens, such as probes and microprocessor controls, enable precise control over baking parameters, enhancing product quality.

Market Segmentation

The bakery processing equipment market is segmented by product type and application, providing insights into specific areas of growth. The ovens & proofers segment emerges as a major revenue generator, while bread products hold a significant market share. Cookies and biscuits are expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period.

Regional Dynamics

Asia-Pacific leads in terms of revenue share and is projected to maintain its dominance, driven by factors such as urbanization and changing consumer preferences. The region is expected to experience robust growth, particularly in segments like cookies and biscuits.

Key Findings of the Study:

Asia-Pacific leads in terms of revenue share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

The ovens & proofers segment generates highest revenue in the bakery processing equipment market analysis.

In 2018, based on application, bread products accounted for about 40% of the global bakery processing equipment market share. However, the cookies and biscuits segments is expected to witness robust growth with a CAGR of 9.0%, during the forecast period.

In 2018, based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 7.8% during the bakery processing equipment market forecast.

Some of the key players operating in global bakery processing equipment market includes:

• Paul Mueller Company

• BUHLER AG

• EUROASIA FOOD EQUIPMENT SDN BHD

• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

• Welbilt Inc.

• Ali Group Srl

• Breville Group

• The Middleby Corporation

• JBT Corporation

• Heat and Control, Inc.

