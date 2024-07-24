Submit Release
Wabash Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

  • Quarterly revenue of $551 million; within prior quarterly outlook range
  • Operating income of $44 million with operating margin of 7.9%
  • Quarterly diluted earnings per share of $0.64 exceeds prior quarterly outlook range
  • Total backlog of $1.3B; Q2 sequential reduction slightly more than usual seasonality
  • 2024 revenue and EPS outlook ranges reduced to $2.0B - $2.2B and $1.50 - $1.60, respectively

LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The Company's net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $550.6 million, reflecting a 19.8% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The Company achieved consolidated gross profit of $89.7 million, equivalent to 16.3% of sales. Operating income amounted to $43.8 million, representing 7.9% of sales for the quarter. Second quarter diluted earnings per share was $0.64.

As of June 30, 2024, total Company backlog stood at approximately $1.3 billion, a decrease of 28% compared to the first quarter of 2024 as new order activity slowed. While backlog has sequentially declined during the second quarter in each of the last five years, the reduction in 2024 was slightly more than prior years due to continued freight market weakness. Backlog expected to be shipped within the following 12-months amounted to approximately $1.0 billion as of June 30, 2024.

"While the demand environment has incrementally weakened during the first half of 2024, our team has executed well, as shown by second quarter EPS generation that exceeded our prior outlook range," said Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. "We are in the process of demonstrating a new level of stability within our through-the-cycle financial performance thanks to the enhanced diversity of our first-to-final mile portfolio of transportation solutions and our complementary parts and services business. Our EPS outlook midpoint of $1.55 falls squarely in the middle of the financial performance of peak years like 2018 or 2019, reflecting the resilience we have built within our portfolio and the structural improvements we've made to our base business."

For the full-year ending December 31, 2024, the Company reduced its revenue outlook to a range of approximately $2.0 billion to $2.2 billion with a midpoint of $2.1 billion and reduced its EPS guidance to a range of $1.50 to $1.60 with a midpoint of $1.55.

“With greater information on customers' capital expenditure plans, we feel it's appropriate to reduce our full year guidance," explained Yeagy. "As we have continued to refine our financial outlook for the year, it's important to remember that the overarching theme remains unchanged: Wabash is on track to achieve the best financial performance on record during a correction in our industry. Furthermore, as we look to 2025, we anticipate that there is a wide range of potential market outcomes that will allow Wabash to generate year-on-year EPS growth given the strength we anticipate in TaaS specifically, Parts & Services more broadly, and our truck body business. Wabash has never been better positioned to capitalize on the next period of freight expansion. We are focused on continuing our progress toward achieving outsized strategic growth that is both more resilient and more profitable."

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

    Wabash National Corporation        
Three Months Ended June 30,     2024       2023          
New Units Shipped                
Trailers     9,245       11,825          
Truck bodies     3,925       4,025          
                 
    Transportation Solutions   Parts & Services
Three Months Ended June 30,     2024       2023       2024       2023  
    (Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Net sales   $ 498,705     $ 630,682     $ 54,901     $ 62,066  
Gross profit   $ 74,675     $ 133,945     $ 14,969     $ 17,082  
Gross profit margin     15.0%       21.2%       27.3%       27.5%  
Income from operations   $ 56,918     $ 115,806     $ 12,087     $ 12,937  
Income from operations margin     11.4%       18.4%       22.0%       20.8%  
                                 

During the second quarter, Transportation Solutions generated net sales of $498.7 million, a decrease of 20.9% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Operating income for the quarter amounted to $56.9 million, representing 11.4% of sales.

Parts & Services' net sales for the second quarter were $54.9 million, a decrease of 11.5% compared to the prior year quarter. Operating income for the quarter amounted to $12.1 million, or 22.0% of sales.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Adjusted EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures minus expenditures for revenue generating assets. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of free cash flow to cash used in operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted operating income and margin, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods. Adjusted operating income margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income to operating income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect no adjustments for any period presented. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income and diluted net income per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share to net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share, the most comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted segment EBITDA to income from operations, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Information reconciling any forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EPS to GAAP financial measures is unavailable to us without unreasonable effort. We cannot provide reconciliations of the above noted forward looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Preparation of such reconciliations would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to us without unreasonable effort.

Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Wabash will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, beginning at 12:00 p.m. EDT. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" section of the Company’s website at www.onewabash.com. The conference call will also be accessible by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID 9986205. A replay of the call will be available on the site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include the highly cyclical nature of our business, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, our backlog may not reflect future sales of our products, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes, costs of indebtedness, and our ability to execute on our long-term strategic plan. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

Media Contact:
Dana Stelsel
Director, Communications
(765) 771-5766
dana.stelsel@onewabash.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan Reed
VP, Corporate Development, IR and FP&A
(765) 490-5664
ryan.reed@onewabash.com

       
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
 
  June 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,285     $ 179,271  
Accounts receivable, net   243,248       182,990  
Inventories, net   272,926       267,635  
Prepaid expenses and other   50,506       51,457  
Total current assets   643,965       681,353  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   331,744       325,444  
Goodwill   188,423       188,409  
Intangible assets, net   80,269       86,418  
Investment in unconsolidated entity         1,647  
Other assets   94,911       79,543  
Total assets $ 1,339,312     $ 1,362,814  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of long-term debt $     $  
Accounts payable   175,483       156,608  
Other accrued liabilities   147,873       195,601  
Total current liabilities   323,356       352,209  
Long-term debt   396,800       396,465  
Deferred income taxes   13,219       17,013  
Other non-current liabilities   55,146       47,028  
Total liabilities   788,521       812,715  
Commitments and contingencies      
Noncontrolling interest   366       603  
Wabash National Corporation stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock 200,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 44,225,215 and 45,393,260 shares outstanding, respectively   781       774  
Additional paid-in capital   684,504       677,886  
Retained earnings   443,734       403,923  
Accumulated other comprehensive losses   (2,101 )     (428 )
Treasury stock at cost, 33,904,416 and 32,128,755 common shares, respectively   (576,493 )     (532,659 )
Total Wabash National Corporation stockholders' equity   550,425       549,496  
Total liabilities, noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,339,312     $ 1,362,814  
               


       
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
       
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net sales $ 550,610     $ 686,620     $ 1,065,886     $ 1,307,572  
Cost of sales   460,952       535,593       899,782       1,040,518  
Gross profit   89,658       151,027       166,104       267,054  
General and administrative expenses   33,969       37,318       70,642       73,358  
Selling expenses   7,936       7,194       14,978       14,078  
Amortization of intangible assets   2,993       3,203       6,149       6,406  
Impairment and other, net   997       2       997       2  
Income from operations   43,763       103,310       73,338       173,210  
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense   (4,948 )     (4,987 )     (9,936 )     (9,981 )
Other, net   1,572       475       3,181       862  
Other expense, net   (3,376 )     (4,512 )     (6,755 )     (9,119 )
Loss from unconsolidated entity   (1,415 )           (2,901 )      
Income before income tax expense   38,972       98,798       63,682       164,091  
Income tax expense   9,768       24,324       16,191       38,221  
Net income   29,204       74,474       47,491       125,870  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   246       146       366       329  
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 28,958     $ 74,328     $ 47,125     $ 125,541  
               
               
Net income attributable to common stockholders per share:              
Basic $ 0.65     $ 1.57     $ 1.04     $ 2.64  
Diluted $ 0.64     $ 1.54     $ 1.03     $ 2.58  
Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands):              
Basic   44,896       47,452       45,139       47,610  
Diluted   45,365       48,373       45,751       48,737  
               
Dividends declared per share $ 0.08     $ 0.08     $ 0.16     $ 0.16  
                               


   
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
   
  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net income $ 47,491     $ 125,870  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities      
Depreciation   20,306       13,760  
Amortization of intangibles   6,149       6,406  
Net loss on sale of property, plant and equipment         2  
Deferred income taxes   (3,763 )     6,653  
Stock-based compensation   6,618       5,681  
Non-cash interest expense   478       477  
Equity in loss of unconsolidated entity   2,901        
Accounts receivable   (60,258 )     23,829  
Inventories   (5,291 )     (98,600 )
Prepaid expenses and other   995       (9,148 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (25,292 )     69,793  
Other, net   3,278       1,608  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (6,388 )     146,331  
Cash flows from investing activities      
Cash payments for capital expenditures   (36,288 )     (55,820 )
Expenditures for revenue generating assets         (3,244 )
Investment in unconsolidated entity   (7,100 )      
Net cash used in investing activities   (43,388 )     (59,064 )
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   7       155  
Dividends paid   (7,775 )     (8,366 )
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities   431       103,731  
Payments under revolving credit facilities   (431 )     (103,731 )
Debt issuance costs paid   (5 )     (102 )
Stock repurchases   (43,834 )     (37,896 )
Distribution to noncontrolling interest   (603 )     (512 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (52,210 )     (46,721 )
Cash and cash equivalents:      
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (101,986 )     40,546  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   179,271       58,245  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 77,285     $ 98,791  
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:      
Cash paid for interest $ 9,394     $ 9,545  
Net cash paid for income taxes $ 23,664     $ 40,905  
Period end balance of payables for property, plant, and equipment $ 5,474     $ 18,362  
               


             
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
             
    Wabash National Corporation        
Three Months Ended June 30,     2024     2023        
Units Shipped                
New trailers     9,245     11,825        
New truck bodies     3,925     4,025        
Used trailers     20     15        
                 
Three Months Ended June 30,   Transportation
Solutions		   Parts &
Services		   Corporate and
Eliminations 		  Consolidated
2024                
New Trailers   $ 383,145   $   $ (681 )   $ 382,464
Used Trailers         1,144           1,144
Components, parts and service         34,453           34,453
Equipment and other     115,560     19,304     (2,315 )     132,549
Total net external sales   $ 498,705   $ 54,901   $ (2,996 )   $ 550,610
Gross profit   $ 74,675   $ 14,969   $     $ 89,644
Income (loss) from operations   $ 56,918   $ 12,087   $ (25,242 )   $ 43,763
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1   $ 56,918   $ 12,087   $ (25,242 )   $ 43,763
                 
2023                
New Trailers   $ 523,537   $   $ (2,002 )   $ 521,535
Used Trailers         517           517
Components, parts and service         39,794           39,794
Equipment and other     107,145     21,755     (4,126 )     124,774
Total net external sales   $ 630,682   $ 62,066   $ (6,128 )   $ 686,620
Gross profit   $ 133,945   $ 17,082   $     $ 151,027
Income (loss) from operations   $ 115,806   $ 12,937   $ (25,433 )   $ 103,310
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1   $ 115,806   $ 12,937   $ (25,433 )   $ 103,310
                           

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

             
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
             
    Wabash National Corporation        
Six Months Ended June 30,     2024     2023        
Units Shipped                
New trailers     17,745     23,610        
New truck bodies     7,615     7,835        
Used trailers     35     30        
                 
Six Months Ended June 30,   Transportation
Solutions		   Parts &
Services		   Corporate and
Eliminations 		  Consolidated
2024                
New Trailers   $ 749,303   $   $ (1,501 )   $ 747,802
Used Trailers         2,488           2,488
Components, parts and service         70,083           70,083
Equipment and other     219,830     31,564     (5,881 )     245,513
Total net external sales   $ 969,133   $ 104,135   $ (7,382 )   $ 1,065,886
Gross profit   $ 137,800   $ 28,304   $     $ 166,104
Income (loss) from operations   $ 101,173   $ 22,607   $ (50,442 )   $ 73,338
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1   $ 101,173   $ 22,607   $ (50,442 )   $ 73,338
                 
2023                
New Trailers   $ 1,008,785   $   $ (2,364 )   $ 1,006,421
Used Trailers         1,056           1,056
Components, parts and service         75,476           75,476
Equipment and other     199,968     32,674     (8,023 )     224,619
Total net external sales   $ 1,208,753   $ 109,206   $ (10,387 )   $ 1,307,572
Gross profit   $ 237,549   $ 29,505   $     $ 267,054
Income (loss) from operations   $ 202,922   $ 22,146   $ (51,858 )   $ 173,210
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1   $ 202,922   $ 22,146   $ (51,858 )   $ 173,210
                           

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

       
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENT AND COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
       
Adjusted Operating Income1 Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Transportation Solutions              
Income from operations $ 56,918     $ 115,806     $ 101,173     $ 202,922  
Adjustments:              
N/A                      
Adjusted operating income   56,918       115,806       101,173       202,922  
               
Parts & Services              
Income from operations   12,087       12,937       22,607       22,146  
Adjustments:              
N/A                      
Adjusted operating income   12,087       12,937       22,607       22,146  
               
Corporate              
Loss from operations   (25,242 )     (25,433 )     (50,442 )     (51,858 )
Adjustments:              
N/A                      
Adjusted operating loss   (25,242 )     (25,433 )     (50,442 )     (51,858 )
               
Consolidated              
Income from operations   43,763       103,310       73,338       173,210  
Adjustments:              
N/A                      
Adjusted operating income $ 43,763     $ 103,310     $ 73,338     $ 173,210  
                               

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

       
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
       
Adjusted EBITDA1: Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net income $ 29,204     $ 74,474     $ 47,491     $ 125,870  
Income tax expense   9,768       24,324       16,191       38,221  
Interest expense   4,948       4,987       9,936       9,981  
Depreciation and amortization   13,719       10,470       26,455       20,166  
Stock-based compensation   3,372       2,915       6,618       5,681  
Impairment and other, net   997       2       997       2  
Other, net   (1,572 )     (475 )     (3,181 )     (862 )
Loss from unconsolidated entity   1,415             2,901        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,851     $ 116,697     $ 107,408     $ 199,059  


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders2: Three Months Ended June 30,
   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 28,958     $ 74,328     $ 47,125     $ 125,541  
Adjustments:                    
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 28,958     $ 74,328     $ 47,125     $ 125,541  


Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2: Three Months Ended June 30,
 		  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.64     $ 1.54     $ 1.03     $ 2.58  
Adjustments:                    
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.64     $ 1.54     $ 1.03     $ 2.58  
                     
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands)   45,365       48,373       45,751       48,737  
                               

1 Adjusted EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.

2 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect no adjustments for any period presented.

       
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW1
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
       
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 11,022     $ 76,847     $ (6,388 )   $ 146,331  
Cash payments for capital expenditures   (17,103 )     (24,397 )     (36,288 )     (55,820 )
Expenditures for revenue generating assets         (3,244 )           (3,244 )
Free cash flow1 $ (6,081 )   $ 49,206     $ (42,676 )   $ 87,267  
                               

1 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures minus expenditures for revenue generating assets. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash (used in) provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.

       
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA1
AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN1
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
       
  Transportation Solutions   Parts & Services
Three Months Ended June 30,   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Income from operations $ 56,918     $ 115,806     $ 12,087     $ 12,937  
Depreciation and amortization   12,093       9,379       529       553  
Impairment and other, net   (4 )     2              
Other, net               (14 )      
Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 69,007     $ 125,187     $ 12,602     $ 13,490  
               
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin   13.8 %     19.8 %     23.0 %     21.7 %
               
  Transportation Solutions   Parts & Services
Six Months Ended June 30,   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Income from operations $ 101,173     $ 202,922     $ 22,607     $ 22,146  
Depreciation and amortization   23,411       18,007       1,075       1,049  
Impairment and other, net   (4 )     2              
Other, net   14             (13 )      
Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 124,594     $ 220,931     $ 23,669     $ 23,195  
               
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin   12.9 %     18.3 %     22.7 %     21.2 %
               
               

1 Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest & excludes loss from unconsolidated entity and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.


