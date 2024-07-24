MEDIA RELEASE: Salt Lake City, Utah officially awarded the 2034 Olympic Host Contract

MEDIA RELEASE

July 24, 2024

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Salt Lake City, Utah officially awarded the 2034 Olympic Host Contract

SALT LAKE CITY (July 24, 2024) – Today the International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially awarded Salt Lake City, Utah the host contract for the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

After 32 years and more than a decade in the making, the Winter Games will return to Utah and will be held in America for the fifth time.

“The Olympic and Paralympics represent so much more than competition. At its core, the Olympic movement is about building community and celebrating excellence, things we do really well in Utah,” said Gov. Cox. “More than 80% of Utahns and 100% of our elected leaders supported our Olympic bid. We’re ready to host another Winter Games and we can’t wait to welcome the world back to Utah in 2034.”

Utah has a living Olympic legacy. Since 2002, Utah has been dedicated to maintaining every single Olympic venue, and has become a vital training site for United States and international athletes. Athletes from more than 30 nations have regularly trained in Utah, taking advantage of world-class facilities and training venues.

Utah set Olympic attendance records in 2002, selling more than 1.5 million tickets, with more than 70,000 fans in attendance per day — the highest attendance ever for a Winter Games. In addition, the 2002 Games sold a greater percentage of the available tickets than any previous Winter or Summer Olympic Games. The 2002 Winter Games had 2.1 billion viewers in 160 countries and territories and amassed 13.1 billion viewer hours, breaking records for broadcast, ticketing and sponsorship at the time. During the Games, Utah had 22,000 volunteers and 2,399 athletes.

The 2002 Games are often referred to as the “most successful Games in history” and the 2034 Winter Olympic Games will improve on that success, reaching new heights for Utah. We are prepared, excited and honored to host the Winter Games as they return to the Beehive State in 2034.

The Olympic Games will be held in Utah from Feb. 10-26, 2034, and the Paralympics from March 10-19, 2034.

