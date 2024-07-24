OSCE presents White Ribbon Awards celebrate to seven diplomats for promoting gender equality

On 11 July, the Chair of the Permanent Council, Ambassador Natasha Meli Daudey, presented the White Ribbon Award to seven diplomats and delegation members, honouring their outstanding engagement for the promotion of gender equality. The White Ribbon Award is presented every year to OSCE delegates from participating States and Partners for Co-operation who have shown true dedication to the promotion of gender equality and have used their position to advance these efforts. The Award is given based on nominations received from OSCE delegations.

Ambassador Jocelyn Kinnear from Canada, received the award for her leadership in promoting gender equality as Chair of the Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) and for being an inspiring role model and dedicated mentor for young female diplomats.

Nektaria Kakoutsi, Deputy Permanent Representative of Cyprus, received the award for her key role in mainstreaming gender in the work programme of Cyprus’ Chairpersonship of the Forum for Security Co-operation and for her leadership in organizing a side event on the role of men in promoting gender equality.

Spencer M. Fields from the US Delegation was recognized for his tireless work in advancing the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda as the FSC Chair’s Coordinator on WPS and for being an active member of the Men 4 Gender Equality Network.

Eva Gudmundsdottir from Iceland and Anne-Cathérine Stolz from Switzerland were also reward recipients for their outstanding work in driving gender equality forward. Eva played a key role in organizing a successful Barbershop Conference, a concept designed to engage men in promoting gender equality, in October 2023 and Anne-Cathérine is the driving force of the work of the Gender Action Leaders Group

Liliana Palihovici, the Special Representative on Gender of the Chair-in-Office, was recognized for her professional engagement in her mandate as Special Representative over the past 3.5 years with the Chairpersonships of Sweden, Poland, North Macedonia and Malta, ensuring continuity in the OSCE’s gender work through her expertise.

Ambassador Manizha Bakhtari, Head of the Delegation of Afghanistan, an OSCE Partner for Co-operation, received a special White Ribbon Award for her tireless advocacy on behalf of all women and girls in Afghanistan.