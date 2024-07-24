SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating XRAY, ENVX, SHC and HLLY; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Enovix Corporation, Inc., Sotera Health Company, and Holley Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 780-3993.



DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) Accused of Misleading Investors

On May 1, 2024, Judge Arun Subramanian of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Enovix Corporation. Morris Kandinov is investigating Enovix Corporation regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Sotera Health Company. Morris Kandinov is investigating Sotera Health Company regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Holley Inc. Morris Kandinov is investigating Holley Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

leo@moka.law

(619) 780-3993

moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner

leo@moka.law

619-780-3993

550 West B Street, 4th Floor

San Diego, CA 92101