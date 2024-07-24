IPCC meets to consider detailed timeline for the reports in the seventh assessment cycle

GENEVA, July 24 – The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change will meet for its 61st Plenary Session in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, from 27 July to 2 August. During a week-long meeting the delegates of 195 member governments will discuss important matters related to production of IPCC reports during the seventh assessment cycle which began last July with the election of the new Chair and new IPCC Bureau members.

This is the second plenary meeting of the current cycle. Among other issues, the Panel will consider the strategic planning schedule which will define a detailed production timeline for all the IPCC reports planned for the seventh cycle and the draft outlines of the Special Report on Climate Change and Cities and the Methodology Report on Short-Lived Climate Forcers. Based on the Panel’s earlier decision, these two reports are scheduled for release in 2027. The Panel’s busy agenda will also include discussions about the lessons learned from the sixth assessment cycle.

The 61st Plenary Session of the IPCC will be ceremoniously opened at 10.00 a.m. local time in Sofia on Saturday, 27 July, at the Grand Hotel Millenium Sofia.

Delegates representing IPCC member governments and observer organizations will be addressed by the IPCC Chair Jim Skea, the President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Abdulla Al Mandous, the Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Bulgarian Minister of Environment and Water Petar Dimitrov, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nevyana Miteva and the Mayor of Sofia Vassil Terziev.

.The opening will also include special video messages from the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Simon Stiell and the Deputy Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organisation Ko Barrett.

Except for the opening segment, IPCC Plenary Sessions are closed meetings. A recording of the opening speeches and visuals will be posted on the IPCC website here.

About the Seventh Assessment Cycle

Comprehensive scientific assessment reports are published every 5 to 7 years. The IPCC is currently in its seventh assessment cycle, which formally began in July 2023 with the elections of the new IPCC and Taskforce Bureaus at the IPCC’s Plenary Session in Nairobi.

IPCC’s latest report, the Sixth Assessment Report, was completed in March 2023 with the release of its Synthesis Report, which provides direct scientific input to the first global stocktake process under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at COP28 in Dubai.

The Sixth Assessment Report comprises three Working Group contributions and a Synthesis Report. The Working Group I contribution Climate Change 2021: the Physical Science Basis was released on 9 August 2021. The Working Group II contribution, Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability, was released on 28 February 2022. The Working Group III contribution, Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change, was released on 4 April 2022 and the Synthesis Report on 20 March 2023. The Synthesis Report to the Sixth Assessment Report, distils and integrates the findings of the three Working Group assessments as well as the three Special Reports released in 2018 and 2019.

The special reports were on Global Warming of 1.5°C (October 2018.), Climate Change and Land (August 2019) and, the ocean and cryosphere in a changing climate (September 2019).

