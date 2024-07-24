Western Cape Infrastructure on construction of Malmesbury Bypass link road

The construction of a 6.7km greenfield road link between the Hopefield Interchange on the N7 highway and the intersection of the R45, in the direction of Wellington, and the R46 towards Riebeek Kasteel near Malmesbury is progressing well.

This project will feature five new bridges and a new grade-separated interchange at the R45/R46 intersection, further enhancing connectivity and safety.

This R640 million Western Cape Department of Infrastructure (DOI) project is a crucial part of the Malmesbury Bypass upgrades in the Swartland region. These upgrades are significant components of the Strategic Integrated Project 5, under the National Infrastructure Plan 2050. Construction commenced in May 2023 and the project is expected to be completed by November 2025.

Advocate Chantal Smith, Acting Head of the provincial Department of Infrastructure, commented, “The main contractor in large DOI contracts such as this must report against a set of agreed to contract participation goals (CPGs). By the time it is complete, the project is expected to have created 295 work opportunities and will have provided a total of 43 081 person-days of work. A proportion of the contract amount will be spent on targeted enterprises and materials from local companies. A proportion will also be spent on developing emerging contractors.”

Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers said; "The Malmesbury Bypass link road project is a testament to our commitment to enhancing infrastructure and stimulating local economies with the aim of creating more jobs in this critical sector. This project not only improves transportation and connectivity but also creates significant job opportunities and supports local businesses. We are dedicated to ensuring that this development benefits the community both now and in the future."

