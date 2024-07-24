New Poll: Americans Name Beer the Alcohol Beverage of Summer

Crisp Lagers and Barbeques are In for Summer 2024

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beer is the alcohol beverage of choice among adults of legal drinking age, according to new Morning Consult research conducted on behalf of the Beer Institute. Two-thirds of Americans (66%) opted for beer in the past three months, exceeding wine (54%), liquor (50%) and cocktails (43%).

"Summer in America wouldn't be complete without a cold, crisp beer in hand, whether you're enjoying the beach, firing up the grill, or cheering on your favorite team," said Brian Crawford, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. "Beer is more than just a beverage—it's woven into the fabric of our culture and brings Americans together. With 40% of beer sales happening between Memorial Day and Labor Day, we know beer is bringing family and friends together throughout the summer to enjoy beer responsibly.”

The Beer Institute data uncovered fascinating facts about how Americans are enjoying beer this summer, including:

Two-thirds of Americans 21+ (66%) say they will enjoy a beer at a barbeque. They also anticipate drinking beers at pool parties (45%), the beach (40%), or at picnics and outdoor festivals (39%).

When seeking summertime refreshment, nearly half of Americans (45%) are choosing lagers, and they are seeking crispness (35%), lightness (33%) and bright or vibrant flavors (26%) in their beers.

The beer industry is seen as a driving force in the American economy. Respondents report that the beer industry benefits the U.S. job market (79%), is supportive of American farmers and agriculture (65%) and is committed to responsible drinking initiatives (63%).

The U.S. beer industry contributes more than $409 billion to our economy – equivalent to 1.6% of GDP. The beer industry pays more than $132 billion in wages and $63.8 billion in taxes. Nearly 2.4 million American jobs rely on a strong beer industry, including 92,159 brewer and beer importer jobs, 77,847 manufacturing jobs, 137,420 distribution jobs, 52,220 agricultural jobs and 979,805 retail jobs.

Methodology

Morning Consult conducted this poll on behalf of the Beer Institute between June 11-12, 2024, among a sample of 2,087 adults aged 21 or older. The interviews were conducted online, and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults 21+ based on age, gender, race, educational attainment, and region. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

