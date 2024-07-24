First International Position Paper on mHealth apps in allergen immunotherapy launched by ARIA and EAACI1
mobile/mHealth apps play an increasing role in optimizing treatment strategies in allergies
*mobile/mHealth apps play an increasing role in optimizing treatment startegies in different health areas by person-centred care (PCC) approaches comprising both physicians and patients.
— Prof Dr. Cezmi Akdis
*multiple mHealth apps in allergic disease are developed, but they are very highly different regarding their applicability and usefulness.
*International Experts in the field investigated mHealth apps with a special focus on allergen immunotherapy (efficacious and long-lasting treatment option for allergic diseases).
As first of its kind, the aim of this Task Force initiative of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) and the Allergic Rhinitis And Its Impact on Asthma (ARIA)-inititative was to investigate different mHealth apps in rhinitis and asthma on their applicability for the clinical routine in detail with a special focus on AIT. The international group of authors comprise physicians, regulators and experts in the field of mHealth-technologies.
An increasing numbers of apps in allergic diseases have been developed throughout the recent years and can be found in different app-stores. However, they are not regulated by national authorities and only a very few are currently validated by physicians for their clinical use and validity.
However, they have the potential to optimize the treatment course of patients with allergic diseases. Especially in allergen immunotherapy (AIT) they can be exploited to improve communication between physicians and patients and to foster the efficacy of this treatment by evaluating the progress of the treatment and to maintain adherence in a patient-centric manner.
This Position Paper 1 from two international learned sociieties will pave the ground for further developments in the increasing field of mHealth in allergic diseases and therefore aims to optimize treatment on the basis of a person-centred care (PCC) approach.
Contact:
Prof. Dr. Oliver Pfaar, Department of Otorhinolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, Section of Rhinology and Allergy, University Hospital Marburg, Philipps-Universität, Marburg, Baldingerstraße,
D-35043Marburg, Germany. Phone Number: 06421 - 586 6933
1. Pfaar O, Sousa-Pinto B, Papadopoulos NG, et al. Digitally-enabled, person-centred care (PCC) in allergen immunotherapy: An ARIA-EAACI Position Paper. Allergy. May 3 2024;doi:10.1111/all.16135
URL-link to the article (open access): https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/all.16135
Prof. Dr. Oliver Pfaar
University Hospital Marburg
+49 6421 5866933
