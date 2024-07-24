On July 23, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li, upon invitation, attended the National Day Reception held by the Egyptian Embassy in China, and had an exchange of views on China-Egypt relations, among others, with Egyptian Ambassador to China Assem Hanafi.
Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li Attends the National Day Reception of Egypt
