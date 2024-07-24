[Latest] US Generator Market Size/Share Worth USD 11.8 Billion by 2033 at a 6.3% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of US Generator Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 5.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 11.8 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Caterpillar Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., Cummins Inc., Kohler Co., Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Wärtsilä Corporation, MTU Onsite Energy, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Wacker Neuson SE, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., Aggreko PLC, Atlas Copco AB, Himoinsa S.L., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd., MQ Power Corporation, Multiquip Inc., SDMO Industries, Siemens AG, FG Wilson, and others.

US Generator Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Stationary, Portable), By Voltage Rating (Below 100 kVA, 100kVA to 350 kVA, 350 kVA to 1000 kVA, Above 1,000 kVA), By Application (Backup Power, Continuous Power, Peak Shaving Power), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

US Generator Market: Overview

A generator is a device that uses mechanical energy to produce electrical energy. It functions on the electromagnetic induction principle, which states that an electric current is generated when a conductor moves through a magnetic field.

In the US generator market, several trends are shaping the industry landscape. One notable trend is the growing use of renewable energy solutions, which is driven by environmental restrictions and sustainability programs. This includes an increasing demand for natural gas-powered generators, which emit fewer pollutants than typical diesel generators.

Furthermore, there is a growing interest in renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, which has led to the development of hybrid generator systems that mix conventional and clean energy technologies for increased efficiency and lower environmental effects.

Another trend is the advent of smart technologies such as remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and digital controls, which improve the reliability and performance of generator systems while allowing for proactive management and optimization of power production assets.

Furthermore, there is a growing emphasis on resilience and grid independence, with businesses and homeowners investing in standby and backup power solutions to reduce the risk of grid outages, extreme weather events, and other disruptions while ensuring uninterrupted power supply and operational continuity.

By type, the stationary segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The trend in stationary generators is toward higher use of natural gas and renewable energy sources, as well as the incorporation of smart technology for remote monitoring, efficiency optimization, and grid connectivity.

By voltage rating, the 350 kVA to 1000 kVA segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The 350 kVA to 1000 kVA generator category is seeing a growth in demand for efficient, environmentally friendly solutions with modern control systems, remote monitoring capabilities, and variable fuel alternatives.

By application, the continuous power segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Continuous power trends include a rising need for dependable energy, which drives innovations in generator technology such as improved efficiency, cleaner fuels, and smart integration for uninterrupted power delivery, particularly in important applications.

By end user, the industrial segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Automation and robotics integration, the use of renewable energy sources, an emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly practices, digitalization for increased efficiency, and the advent of industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies are some of the industrial trends.

Aksa Power Generation designs, manufactures, distributes, sells and services electrical power generators worldwide.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 11.8 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 5.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.3% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Voltage Rating, Application, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Country Scope US Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the US Generator market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this US Generator industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the US Generator market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the US Generator market forward?

What are the US Generator Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the US Generator Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the US Generator market sample report and company profiles?

US Generator Market : Recent Developments

In February 2022, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Lincoln Laboratory held a demonstration for the USMC of the portable hydrogen fuel generator.

In February 2023, Cummins Inc. introduced readily available natural gas standby generator sets with power outputs of 175KW and 200KW for customers in North America.

In January 2022, Honda announced plans to begin selling its new EU32i portable generator. The device has a freshly built dedicated engine with a maximum output of 3.2 kVA. The company’s first target markets are Europe and North America, with the product eventually being introduced to the rest of the globe.

List of the prominent players in the US Generator Market:

Caterpillar Inc.

Generac Holdings Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Kohler Co.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Wärtsilä Corporation

MTU Onsite Energy

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Wacker Neuson SE

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Aggreko PLC

Atlas Copco AB

Himoinsa S.L.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.

MQ Power Corporation

Multiquip Inc.

SDMO Industries

Siemens AG

FG Wilson

Others

The US Generator Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Stationary

Portable

By Voltage Rating

Below 100 kVA

100kVA to 350 kVA

350 kVA to 1000 kVA

Above 1,000 kVA

By Application

Backup Power

Continuous Power

Peak Shaving Power

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

This US Generator Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Key Players in This US Generator Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Market Status of the US Generator Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the US Generator Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the US Generator Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of US Generator Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the US Generator Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is US Generator Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On US Generator Industry? What are Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of US Generator Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for US Generator Industry?

