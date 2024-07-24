HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

EPH Financing International, a.s.

Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: EPH Financing International, a.s. Guarantor (if any): Energetický a průmyslový holding, a.s. Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 5.875% due 30th November 2029 Offer price: 99.248 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction