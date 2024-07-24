Orthobiologics Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Orthobiologics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The orthobiologics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.65 billion in 2023 to $7.08 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise in prevalence of orthopedic diseases and conditions, shift towards minimally invasive procedures, rise in number of reconstructive surgeries, increase in healthcare expenditure, awareness among patients and healthcare providers, and economic development in emerging markets.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The orthobiologics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the aging population and sedentary lifestyles, ongoing development of advanced products, favorable reimbursement policies, regulatory approvals for new orthobiologic products, and expanded indications for existing orthobiologic products.

Growth Driver Of The Orthobiologics Market

The increasing number of road accidents and sports injuries is expected to propel the growth of the orthobiologics market going forward. Road accidents and sports injuries refer to incidents causing physical harm to individuals, often involving the musculoskeletal system. Road accidents and sports injuries are fueled by factors such as distracted driving, speeding, poor road conditions for accidents, overuse, improper equipment, and lack of proper training for sports injuries. Orthobiologics help in the treatment of road accidents and sports injuries by promoting faster and more effective healing of musculoskeletal tissues, reducing inflammation, and enhancing the body's natural repair processes through the use of substances such as bone grafts, growth factors, stem cells, and platelet-rich plasma.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the orthobiologics market include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, NuVasive Inc., Globus Medical, Bioventus.

Major companies operating in the orthobiologics market are developing advanced solutions, such as dry allograft mixtures, to enhance bone healing and fusion in orthopedic procedures. Dry allograft mixtures integrate robust cortical fibers with mineralized cortical bone, providing structural support and promoting osteoinductive properties that aid in new bone formation.

Orthobiologics Market Segments:

1) By Product Type: Viscosupplements, Bone Growth Factors, Demineralized Bone Matrix, Synthetic Bone Substitutes, Cellular Allograft, Other Products

2) By Application: Spinal Fusion, Maxillofacial And Dental, Soft Tissue Repair, Reconstructive And Fracture Surgery, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the orthobiologics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the orthobiologics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Orthobiologics Market Definition

Orthobiologics refer to therapies derived from natural substances used to treat various musculoskeletal conditions. These therapies enhance the body's ability to repair and regenerate bones, cartilage, tendons, and ligaments in orthopedic treatments. Their goal is to improve recovery times and outcomes in procedures such as spinal fusion, fracture repair, and joint reconstruction.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

