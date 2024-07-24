Global Organic Edible Nuts And Seeds Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organic edible nuts and seeds market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $26.69 billion in 2023 to $29.69 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing consumer awareness about health benefits associated with organic edible nuts and seeds, increasing preference for organic food products, shift towards plant-based diets and vegetarian/vegan lifestyles, rising concerns about environmental sustainability, and expansion of organic food sections in supermarkets and specialty stores.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated
The organic edible nuts and seeds market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $45.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing consumer willingness to pay premium prices for high-quality organic products, increasing online retail penetration, growing global exposure and multicultural influences, heightened focus on sustainability and ethical sourcing practices, and growing awareness of the nutritional benefits of nuts and seeds.

Growth Driver Of The Organic Edible Nuts And Seeds Market
An increase in consumer inclination toward vegan diets is expected to propel the growth of the organic edible nuts and seeds market going forward. Vegan diets exclude all animal products, including meat, dairy, eggs, and honey. The consumer inclination toward vegan diets concerns about animal welfare, environmental sustainability, health benefits, and growing awareness of the negative impacts of animal agriculture. Organic edible nuts and seeds are plant-based sources of protein, healthy fats, and nutrients to support dietary preferences while prioritizing sustainability and ethical consumption practices.

Major Players And Market Trends
Key players in the organic edible nuts and seeds market include The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Olam Group, Patagonia Provisions Inc., Blue Diamond Growers Inc., NOW Health Group Inc.

Major companies operating in the organic edible nuts and seeds market are focusing on developing gluten-free and non-GMO nut butter, to meet the evolving dietary preferences of health-conscious consumers. Gluten-free and non-GMO nut butter are enhanced with high-quality ingredients and bold flavors to meet health-conscious consumers' taste, nutrition, and convenience needs.

Organic Edible Nuts And Seeds Market Segments:
1) By Product: Nuts, Seeds
2) By Distribution Channel: Business To Business (B2B), Business To Consumer (B2C)
3) By Application: Bakery And Confectionery, Beverages, Cereal And Cereal Products, Processed Dairy Products, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market
North America was the largest region in the organic edible nuts and seeds market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the organic edible nuts and seeds market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Organic Edible Nuts And Seeds Market Definition
Organic edible nuts and seeds refer to nuts and seeds grown without synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs), adhering to organic farming standards. They are cultivated using natural methods that promote ecological balance and biodiversity and processed without artificial additives or preservatives.

