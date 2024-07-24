HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

Romania,

acting through the Ministry of Finance

Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Romania, acting through the Ministry of Finance Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,800,000,000 / EUR 1,400,000,000 Description: 5.25% due 30th May 2032 / 5.625% due 30th May 2037 Offer price: 99.515 / 99.45 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction