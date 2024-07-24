Treatment.com AI Provides an Update on the Status of Exercised Warrants

●~800,000 warrants exercised since free trading was announced raising close to half a million dollars.

●Remaining warrants could bring over $2 million in additional funds.

●Robust acquisition pipeline

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (the “Company” or “Treatment”), a healthcare tech company transforming patient care with AI-driven clinical insights is pleased to provide the market with an update on the exercising of the warrants which were issued upon conversion of the special warrants on June 21, 2024.

Since the special warrant conversion, the Company is thrilled to announce that almost 800,000 warrants have been exercised raising gross proceeds approximating to half a million dollars.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Treatment.com AI, comments: “These warrant exercises underscore the strong investor support for our company. The cash injection enables us to expedite our plans at a time when both the investor and healthcare markets are looking for credible AI solutions to mitigate the challenges faced by our healthcare systems. Apart from our previously announced plans to launch our “AI Patient” and “AI Doctor in the Pocket'' products this fall, we also have a strong acquisition pipeline under review that could provide an accelerated timeline for our growth strategy. We look forward to the exercising of the remaining warrants which could bring another $2 Million injection to the treasury.”

About Treatment.com AI Inc.

Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI to positively disrupt the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. Over the past 7+ years and with the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment.com AI has built the world’s most intelligent, personalized healthcare AI engine, the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). Providing the highest qualified clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals, the GLM delivers >92%+ accuracy on first diagnosis as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), x-rays, and billing codes. The platform’s quality and transparency are unrivaled, as the GLM provides an explanation of every step and likelihood associated with every symptom. Treatment.com AI also focuses on the next generation of healthcare professionals supporting Medical and Nursing schools, who utilize the GLM to help enhance the future clinical skills of their students. Treatment.com AI is focused on using AI for good and utilizing its GLM platform to bring the possibility of health equity and inclusion for disenfranchised communities.

