Same Day Delivery Market Anticipated to Attain $20.36 billion By 2027, at 21.1% CAGR

Growth in the e-commerce industry and increase in trading activities due to globalization drive the global same day delivery market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. Development of e-commerce industry and rise in trading activities due to globalization fuel the growth of the global same day delivery market. On the other hand, poor infrastructure, higher logistics costs, and lack of control of retailers on logistics service impede the growth to some extent.

The global same day delivery market was valued at $5.78 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $20.36 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.1%.

Same day delivery services are being deployed across numerous countries so as to ensure the timely delivery of products to the end users. Moreover, the demand for same day delivery services has increased due to the fact that the consumers are ready to spend any amount in order to get the product in a shorter time span. Also, due to this increased demand for quick availability of products, companies have entered into strategic alliances so as to ensure the timely delivery of products, which has also supplemented the growth of the global market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐟𝐟, 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐅𝐞𝐝𝐄𝐱 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐱 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝟏-𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐗𝐏𝐎 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐃𝐇𝐋 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐉𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

Factors such as development of the e-commerce industry and increase in trading activities due to globalization provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the same day delivery market. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers & retailers on logistics service are the factors that hamper the growth of the same day delivery market. Meanwhile, emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system are the factors that are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the global same day delivery market in the near future.

Efficient and continuous services are required by customers in the goods transportation industry, which enable the operating companies to enhance their services as per the demand. This provides a lucrative growth opportunity for the market players as well as supports the market toward a positive growth.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2019, garnering nearly one-third of the global same day delivery market. The market across North America, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 22.6% from 2020 to 2027. The other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Based on end user, the B2C segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.8% throughout the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By application, the healthcare segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on the end users, the B2C segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

