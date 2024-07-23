Governor Abbott Hosts German Federal Minister Of Labor And Social Affairs Heil In Austin

TEXAS, July 23 - July 23, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today met with the Federal Minister of Labor and Social Affairs for the Republic of Germany Hubertus Heil and other German leaders at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin.

During their meeting, Governor Abbott and Federal Minister Heil discussed strengthening the economic partnership and the shared interests between the Texas and German economies, including in the artificial intelligence (AI), energy, and semiconductor industries. The Governor touted Texas as the top state for semiconductor manufacturing and as the No. 1 semiconductor exporting state in the nation.

The Governor and Minister also explored ways Texas’ all-of-the-above energy strategy can continue to help support Germany’s energy needs. The Governor lauded Texas as the leading state for liquified natural gas (LNG) exports and noted the importance of continuing collaboration in the energy industry to meet the growing national security needs of both Texas and Germany. Additionally, Governor Abbott championed Texas’ business-friendly and favorable regulatory climate as a primary factor for companies from critical industries to expand in or relocate to Texas.

Germany is second among all nations for the number of foreign direct investment projects in Texas. In the last decade, German companies have invested $11.97 billion in capital investment through 145 projects in Texas, creating more than 12,800 jobs. In 2023, Texas’ total trade with Germany totaled $18.8 billion, making Germany the state’s ninth-largest total trade partner. That same year, Texas exports to Germany totaled $8 billion. Texas exports account for 10.4 percent of all U.S. exports to Germany.