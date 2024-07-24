Subscription period for the Year of the Snake commemorative coins ends this Friday (26 July)

MACAU, July 24 - The online subscription period for the 2025 Year of the Snake commemorative coins will end at 6:00pm on 26 July 2024 (Friday). AMCM would like to remind Macao residents who are interested in subscribing for the said coins to complete the online subscription process before the mentioned deadline.

The Snake commemorative coins comprise a 1 oz Silver Proof Coin, a 5 oz Silver Proof Coin and a 0.5 oz Gold Proof Coin. In the event of oversubscription, the allotment for each type of commemorative coins will be determined by computer balloting. The ballot results will be communicated via SMS messages on 2 August 2024. Subscribers can also browse the ballot results on the webpage of AMCM from that day onwards (https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/COCSCollection/terms_pt.html).

For enquiries, please visit our webpage or call our hotline at 28565071 or 28565072.