Twelve ancient trees newly added to “List of Protected Ancient and Valuable Trees”

MACAU, July 24 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) actively promotes the conservation of ancient and valuable trees and continues to update “List of Protected Ancient and Valuable Trees”. In accordance with the list announced in Chief Executive Writ of Instruction no. 118/2024, twelve ancient trees have been added to the list and three trees have been removed from it in this update. There are 654 ancient and valuable trees in the mentioned list, including those in the list previously announced.

The twelve ancient trees added in this update and include a total of six species, namely Ficus rumphii, Celtis sinensis, Mangifera indica, Camphora officinarum, Sapindus saponaria and Bombax ceiba. They are mainly distributed in Coloane and Taipa district. The trees range from 101 to 140 years old and belong to the third class of ancient trees according to the stipulations of the National Greening Commission. The oldest of the trees, a Ficus rumphii tree in Largo Tam Kong Miu in Coloane, reached 140 years old.

IAM has established the inspection and maintenance plans of ancient trees based on their health condition and continued to monitor the overall health condition of ancient trees. Checks, pruning, maintenance and other nourishment work are carried out timely on ancient trees under its management or care. The three ancient trees removed from the list in this update include a Litsea monopetala tree in Ilha Verde Hill which has wilted due to natural deterioration, as well as an Aleurites moluccanus tree in Guia Hill Municipal Park and a Syzygium jambos tree in Seac Pai Van Park which have wilted despite treatment for disease and pest infestation.

IAM has always been concerned and committed about the conservation of ancient and valuable trees, and has actively paid attention to the conditions of ancient trees in private places. IAM has also cooperated with the Cultural Affairs Bureau in a cross-departmental collaboration to promote the importance of conservation of ancient trees. IAM has continuously updated the “List of Protected Ancient and Valuable Trees” for legal protection of more ancient trees. To learn more about the information about ancient and valuable trees, the public can browse dedicated webpage on ancient and valuable trees in Macao https://nature.iam.gov.mo/c/tree. If the public find any abnormalities in ancient and valuable trees, they are welcome to call the IAM Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676. IAM hopes that the public can jointly protect the trees and the green resources in Macao.