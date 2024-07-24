Pipettes And Accessories Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Pipettes And Accessories Global Market Report 2024

The pipettes and accessories market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.35 billion in 2023 to $1.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2024 -- The pipettes and accessories market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.35 billion in 2023 to $1.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for precise laboratory instruments, growth in pharmaceutical research, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increased need for high-throughput screening, increased demand for precise liquid handling, increased funding for life sciences, and expansion of clinical and diagnostic labs.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The pipettes and accessories market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for precision in laboratory research, growing clinical diagnostics, rising focus on environmental testing, expanding biopharmaceutical R&D, growing investment in life sciences, and rising demand for personalized medicine.

Growth Driver Of The Pipettes And Accessories Market

The expansion of pharmaceutical companies is expected to propel the growth of the pipette and accessories market going forward. Pharmaceutical industry encompasses the field of the economy primarily dedicated to researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling drugs or medications utilized for medical treatment or therapy. The pharmaceutical industry is growing due to growing cases of chronic diseases, advancements in research and technology, and healthcare reforms leading to higher expenditures in healthcare. Pipettes and accessories are designed to measure and transfer precise volumes of liquids, which is crucial in pharmaceutical processes such as drug formulation, sample preparation, and analytical testing.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the pipettes and accessories market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Corning Incorporated, VWR International LLC, Mettler Toledo, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eppendorf SE.

Major companies operating in the pipettes and accessories market are developing innovative products with advanced technologies, such as Bluetooth connectivity technology, to streamline workflows and enhance data management capabilities. Bluetooth connectivity technology in electronic pipettes allows pipette devices to integrate seamlessly with various laboratory software and systems, enabling efficient data transfer, real-time data sharing, and streamlined workflows.

Segments:

1) By Type: Manual Pipettes, Electronic Pipettes, Accessories

2) By Channel Type: Single Channel, Multi-Channel

3) By Application: Hospitals, Academic And Research Institute, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the pipettes and accessories market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pipettes and accessories market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Pipettes And Accessories Market Definition

Pipettes and accessories refer to a range of laboratory tools and supplementary items designed for precise measurement, transfer, and handling of liquid samples. Pipettes are devices used to draw up and dispense specific volumes of liquid, critical for experiments in biological, chemical, and medical research. Accessories enhance the functionality and accuracy of pipettes.

Pipettes And Accessories Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pipettes And Accessories Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pipettes and accessories market size, pipettes and accessories market drivers and trends, pipettes and accessories market major players, pipettes and accessories competitors' revenues, pipettes and accessories market positioning, and pipettes and accessories market growth across geographies. The pipettes and accessories market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



