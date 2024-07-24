Pediatric Supplements Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Pediatric Supplements Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pediatric supplements market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.65 billion in 2023 to $3.92 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in incidence of nutritional deficiencies in infants and children, rise in demand for children's health supplements, increased consumer awareness, increased awareness of health benefits, e-commerce growth.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The pediatric supplements market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for supplements with purified protein, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness of pediatric health, increasing health and wellness trends, growing population of children.

Growth Driver Of The Pediatric Supplements Market

The growing prevalence of nutritional deficiencies is expected to propel the growth of the pediatric supplement market going forward. Nutritional deficiencies refer to a lack of essential nutrients required for growth, development, and overall health. The increasing consumption of highly processed foods, which are often low in vital nutrients and high in empty calories, sugars, and unhealthy fats, contributes significantly to nutritional deficiencies. Pediatric supplements help to prevent nutritional deficiencies in newborns and children by providing essential nutrients from their diets.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the pediatric supplements market include Nestlé S.A., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Pfizer Inc., BASF SE, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), The Procter & Gamble Company, Bayer AG.

Major pediatric supplement companies are focusing on developing natural and organic ingredients for children, such as vitamin D and probiotic drops, to cater to the increasing demand for healthier options. Vitamin D and probiotic drops are dietary supplements designed to provide infants and young children with essential nutrients for their growth and development.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Vitamins, Minerals, Probiotics, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Amino Acids, Other Product Types

2) By Form: Gummies, Chewable, Liquids, Powders, Tablets, Other Forms

3) By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Online Retailers, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Age Group: Infants, Toddlers, Middle Childhood, Adolescents

5) By Application: Immunity Enhancement, Brain And Cognitive Support, Bone And Teeth Support, Gastrointestinal Support, General Well-being, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the pediatric supplements market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pediatric supplements market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Pediatric Supplements Market Definition

Pediatric supplements are specially formulated products designed to provide essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to infants, children, and adolescents. These supplements cater to the specific nutritional needs of growing bodies during different stages of childhood development. Pediatric supplements are dietary supplements intended to supplement the diet of children and adolescents up to age 18.

