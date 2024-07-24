S64 Appoints Andy Gent as Global Chief Operating Officer

LONDON, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S64, the leading alternatives fintech and solutions partner to the wealth management industry, has today announced the appointment of Andy Gent as Global Chief Operating Officer (COO). His appointment bolsters S64’s executive team as the firm prepares for its next phase of growth.



Andy will be responsible for leading S64’s corporate functions across its global operations in EMEA, APAC and LatAm. He will also be instrumental in driving execution of the firm's key strategic priorities across client services, technology innovation and product manufacturing solutions.

Possessing over 25 years of financial services experience, Andy spent the past 15 years at Goldman Sachs, holding COO roles across their Asset & Wealth Management and Global Banking & Markets businesses, and latterly was instrumental in the architecting of their private markets retail platform. Previously he spent 9 years at American Express in roles across strategic planning, business transformation and global operations.

S64 is the trusted partner to the world's leading GPs, asset managers, and private banks in EMEA and APAC who rely on S64's cutting-edge technology and unrivalled product manufacturing capabilities to unlock access to private markets. As the pioneering manufacturer of retail access solutions such as ELTIFs, LTAFs and evergreen semi-liquid funds, feeders and securitised solutions, S64 sits at the forefront of innovation in private markets for private wealth.

Tarun Nagpal, CEO of S64, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Andy to the team. His extensive industry experience gained at top-tier institutions will be vital to helping drive execution across all aspects of our global business as well as leading our corporate operations, finance, HR and risk functions.”

Andy Gent, COO of S64, added: “It is great to be joining S64 at such an exciting time. The firm is at the forefront of innovation and technology for the wealth management industry, and I look forward to building on our leading position in this growing space.”

About S64

S64 is a leading global alternatives solutions business bridging the opportunity in private markets. It works with the world’s first-class asset managers and private banks across private equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure and impact to develop innovative solutions for private banks and wealth managers.

S64’s innovative technology platform offers the full lifecycle management of alternative assets — from structuring and onboarding to financing, as well as secondary market capabilities.

Its team draws on an award-winning legacy in fund and product solutions, digital innovation and international distribution, having pioneered alternative investment platforms for over a decade.

Further information:

Michael Mpofu

Director, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Email: Michael.mpofu@citigatedewerogerson.com

Phone: +44 (0)79 326 81947